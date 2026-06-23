HILCO GLOBAL & ONYX ASSET ADVISORS ANNOUNCE BANKRUPTCY SALE OF CLASS A OFFICE BUILDING & FULLY LEASED RETAIL CENTER NEAR WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global Real Estate Practice, in conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors, announce July 6, 2026, as the bid deadline for the bankruptcy sale of two recently constructed, income-producing commercial properties located near Morgantown, West Virginia. The assets include a Class A office building and a fully occupied retail center anchored by nationally recognized retailers, both situated within the expansive West Ridge Development commercial hub.

The West Ridge Commons retail center and Class A office building in Morgantown, West Virginia, are being offered for sale through a bankruptcy process managed by Hilco Global and Onyx Asset Advisors.

Situated along I-79, 3000 Swiss Pine Way consists of a 43,287± SF office building with multiple tenants, and 16-96 Colliers Crossing is a 136,865± SF, six-store shopping center. Together, the properties generate more than $2.28 million in annual rental income and represent an opportunity to acquire cash-flowing assets within one of West Virginia's most active commercial corridors.

Constructed in 2019, the Class A office building is partially leased to Jackson Kelly, one of the region's leading law firms, which is currently in the second year of a 15-year lease. The retail center, completed in 2022, is 100% leased and features a roster of national tenants including Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross, Burlington, Shoe Carnival and PetSmart.

"The opportunity to acquire institutional-quality assets with strong tenancy and immediate cash flow is increasingly difficult to find in today's market," said Christian Koulichkov, director at Hilco Global. "These properties benefit from long-term leases, nationally recognized tenants and a strategic location within one of the region's premier retail and commercial destinations."

Located within West Ridge Commons, both properties are surrounded by major retailers and destination businesses including Academy Sports, Bass Pro Shops, Menards, Dave & Buster's, Panera Bread and Texas Roadhouse. The development benefits from direct interstate access, strong visibility and proximity to West Virginia University, the region's largest employer and a significant driver of economic activity.

"The combination of stable tenancy, recent construction and strong regional fundamentals makes this a compelling investment opportunity for both private and institutional buyers," said Kevin Otus, managing partner of Onyx Asset Advisors. "The West Ridge corridor continues to attract retailers, employers and consumers, creating long-term demand for well-positioned commercial assets."

Morgantown's market is supported by a growing population of students, healthcare professionals and regional residents, with strong consumer spending and year-round commercial activity. Nearby University Town Centre and The Gateway further contribute to the area's role as a dominant retail destination serving North Central West Virginia and surrounding markets.

The sale is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Northern West Virginia, Petition No. 25-bk-00451 | In re: West Ridge, Inc., et al. Bids must be received no later than July 6 at 5:00 p.m. (ET). For information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

For all inquiries and to request an on-site inspection, please contact:

For additional details on the real estate, due diligence access and other critical information, visit the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales Virtual Data Room.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the transaction. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC

Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC. is an asset monetization and advisory firm that specializes in multi-faceted strategies ranging from outright asset purchases providing immediate liquidity, prefunded disposition activities, negotiated orderly sales, public auctions, and supply chain redirection. Onyx's interdisciplinary expertise spans a broad spectrum of asset classes including real estate, inventory, brand / intellectual property, and machinery & equipment. Visit www.thinkONYX.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC