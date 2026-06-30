HILCO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SALE OF TURNKEY MOVIE & ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN WHEELING TOWN CENTER

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global Real Estate Practice is pleased to announce the offering of a turnkey 36,880± SF movie and entertainment complex located at 401 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, Illinois. The property, currently operating as Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas, is being offered for sale with offers due by July 31.

The property, currently operating as Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas, is a turnkey 36,880± SF movie and entertainment complex located at 401 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, Illinois.

Constructed in 2020, the entertainment venue serves as one of the anchors of Wheeling Town Center, a $110 million mixed-use development in downtown Wheeling. The property features seven auditoriums with 626 luxury recliner seats, a full-service kitchen, in-seat dining, full-service bar, lounge areas and premium cinema technology. In addition to the on-site amenities, the subject property has a transferrable, city-issued 7b tax incentive. Designed as a destination entertainment venue, this site offers multiple revenue opportunities through movie admissions, food and beverage service, concessions, gaming, private events and specialty programming.

Positioned on 1.31± AC along Dundee Road, the property benefits from excellent visibility and exposure to approximately 23,000 vehicles per day. Located within a walkable, transit-oriented environment, Wheeling Town Center includes more than 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as a luxury residential community with more than 300 apartment units. The development is adjacent to the Metra station and Heritage Park, generating consistent foot traffic from residents, commuters and visitors throughout the year. The property's high ceilings, modern infrastructure and flexible zoning also provide potential for alternative entertainment, experiential retail or redevelopment uses.

"The value proposition of this property goes well beyond traditional box office revenue," said Chet Evans, senior director at Hilco Global. "The theater's dine-in format, bar and lounge areas, event capabilities and modern infrastructure create a flexible entertainment platform that can support multiple income streams and evolving consumer preferences."

Located within Chicago's northwest suburban corridor, Wheeling benefits from an affluent consumer base and strong household incomes that support retail, dining and entertainment demand. Within a 10-mile radius, the area is home to nearly 875,000 residents and average household incomes exceeding $163,000.

Offers must be received on or before the deadline of July 31, 2026, and submitted on a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA), available for review and download at the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website.

For all inquiries and to request an on-site inspection, please contact:

For additional details on the real estate, due diligence access and other critical information, visit the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales Virtual Data Room.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the transaction. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC