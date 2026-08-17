Hilco Global Appoints Industry Veteran Andrew Hede as Vice Chairman of Hilco Global Professional Services

NORTHBROOK, Ill.,, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that Andrew Hede has joined the company as Vice Chairman of Hilco Global Professional Services. In this role, Mr. Hede will report to David Kurtz, CEO of Hilco Global Professional Services and Vice Chairman of Hilco Global.

Andrew Hede, Vice Chairman of Hilco Global Professional Services

Mr. Hede will focus on accelerating the continued growth and development of Hilco Global Professional Services, while also driving and originating revenue opportunities across the platform. He will work closely with leadership across the division's practice areas to strengthen the Hilco Global position in the professional services market and help connect clients and strategic partners to the company's full range of capabilities.

"Andrew is a highly accomplished operator and advisor with a rare ability to bridge strategy and execution," said Mr. Kurtz. "His leadership, deep relationships and ability to originate across disciplines will be instrumental as we continue to scale our Professional Services platform."

With more than 30 years of restructuring, transformation and operational leadership experience across the U.S. and Australia, Mr. Hede brings a strong track record advising companies, creditors and investors through complex situations. Most recently, he served as President, Business Transformation & Transactions at Accordion, leading the turnaround and restructuring, performance improvement, transactions services, and interim leadership practices. He previously served as Partner and U.S. Head of Restructuring at McKinsey & Company and held senior executive roles at EY, Alvarez & Marsal, FTI Consulting and Arthur Andersen.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hede has advised on a wide range of restructuring, performance improvement, transaction and business transformation matters. He has also served in interim executive leadership roles on behalf of clients, including Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Transformation Officer.

"Hilco Global has built a distinctive platform with deep expertise across professional services, capital solutions and asset monetization," said Mr. Hede. "I am excited to join the team and help further expand the reach of Hilco Global Professional Services by bringing integrated, practical and results-oriented solutions to clients navigating complex business challenges."

Mr. Hede holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and is a Member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC