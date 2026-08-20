Hilco Global Capital Solutions Provides $60 Million ABL Facility to Support Turnspire Capital Partners' Acquisition of Hulcher Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global Capital Solutions ("HGCS"), a division of Hilco Global and a leading provider of flexible asset-based lending solutions, provided a $60 million first-lien asset-based lending facility to support Turnspire Capital Partners LLC's ("Turnspire") acquisition of Hulcher Services, Inc. ("Hulcher"), a leading North American provider of mission-critical rail infrastructure and industrial services.

Headquartered in Denton, Texas, Hulcher serves the North American rail network through 28 service centers strategically located across the United States and Mexico. The Company serves all six North American Class I railroads, along with short-line and passenger rail operators and a diverse base of industrial customers. Hulcher employs approximately 480 people and operates a specialized fleet of more than 3,000 units of purpose-built equipment.

"We are pleased to support Turnspire's acquisition of Hulcher with a flexible capital solution tailored to the needs of a mission-critical, asset-intensive business," said Dan Rubin, Managing Director at Hilco Global Capital Solutions. "Hulcher's longstanding customer relationships, specialized fleet and essential role across the North American rail network made this a compelling opportunity. We are pleased to work closely with Turnspire and Hulcher to develop a flexible financing solution that supports the transaction and future growth of the business."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

As part of the Hilco Global Capital Solutions division, our Asset-Based Lending and Investing practice delivers financing solutions across a wide range of asset classes and industries. The platform provides customized capital solutions for both performing and non-performing borrowers, supporting strategic growth, liquidity needs, acquisitions, and turnarounds.

About Hulcher Services

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Hulcher Services provides mission-critical services for the North American rail network, including mechanical services, product transfer and load adjustment, and rapid-response derailment and recovery work. The company also provides facility management, product recovery, and environmental services to industrial and agricultural customers. For additional information, visit www.hulcher.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC