Hilco Global Provides $65 Million FILO Loan to a National Specialty Retailer

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global Capital Solutions ("HGCS"), a division of Hilco Global and a leading provider of flexible asset-based lending solutions, provided a $65 million first-in, last-out secured term loan ("FILO loan") to support the acquisition of a leading specialty retailer (the "Company").

The Company operates a nationwide retail platform that serves a broad consumer base through an extensive network of retail locations and robust e-commerce capabilities. The financing is expected to enhance liquidity and provide additional financial flexibility alongside the Company's revolving ABL facility, supporting post-acquisition integration efforts and broader ongoing operational initiatives.

"HGCS is thrilled to deliver a tailored capital solution that provides the Company with the flexibility and liquidity to execute its strategy and build on its momentum," said Dan Rubin, Managing Director at Hilco Global Capital Solutions.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

As part of the Hilco Global Capital Solutions division, our Asset-Based Lending and Investing practice delivers financing solutions across a wide range of asset classes and industries. The platform provides customized capital solutions for both performing and non-performing borrowers, supporting strategic growth, liquidity needs, acquisitions, and turnarounds.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC