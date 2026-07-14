Auction Sales conducted by Hilco Global, Maynards and SB360 underway at First Brands Group Manufacturing Facilities

Major opportunity for manufacturers, dealers, and investors to acquire highly sought after industrial manufacturing equipment across three U.S. locations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, in a joint venture with SB360 Capital Partners and Maynards Group of Companies, have been engaged by First Brands Group by order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas [Case No. 4:25-bk-90399] to conduct the auction of industrial assets at three First Brands Group manufacturing locations:

Trico – Brownsville, Texas





– Brownsville, Texas Eagle Machining – Fayette, Ohio





– Fayette, Ohio Hopkins – Miami, Oklahoma

The court-ordered sale represents a significant opportunity for automotive parts manufacturers, contract machining operations, metal fabricators, equipment dealers, and industrial investors to acquire well-maintained production machinery and support equipment from established, high-volume manufacturing operations.

Assets available across the three facilities include CNC machining centers and turning equipment, metal stamping and forming presses, injection molding machines, assembly and packaging lines, quality control and inspection, material handling equipment including forklifts and cranes, plant support and facility equipment, and general maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) inventory. Complete asset catalogs for each location will be published in advance of the sale events.

"These three facilities represent a great opportunity to acquire equipment from a wide range of asset categories. Everything from CNC machining centers to metal stamping presses to injection molding machines and National Machinery cold headers," said a representative from Hilco Global. "For companies looking to expand capacity, replace aging equipment, or enter new production segments, court-ordered liquidations of this scale offer exceptional value and a rare concentration of quality industrial assets in a single sale program. Our combined teams bring deep experience in automotive and industrial asset disposition. We are committed to running a transparent, well-managed process that maximizes recovery for the estate while giving buyers around the world efficient access to these assets."

Sale Details

Interested parties are encouraged to register early to receive catalogs, preview information, and sale updates.

Sale Dates & Registration: Trico – August 18, 19 and 20 th Eagle Machining – August 27 th Hopkins – September 1 st





Click to visit the Website





Contact: 248-569-9781 or [email protected]

The sales are conducted by Order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Case No. 4:25-bk-90399.

About Hilco Global



Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions helping clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About SB360 Capital Partners

SB360 Capital Partners (sb360.com) is one of North America's leading firms providing advisory, asset realization, and restructuring services across retail and consumer industries. SB360 invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. The firm encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. SB360's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

About Maynards Group of Companies

Maynards Industries is a globally recognized leader in industrial asset management, appraisals, and auction services, with more than a century of experience serving clients across manufacturing, processing, and heavy industry sectors. Founded in 1902, Maynards has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that maximize asset value through strategic marketing, private treaty sales, and live and online auction platforms. The firm's auction services are tailored to each client's objectives, leveraging a global buyer network, data-driven pricing strategies, and deep industry expertise to ensure competitive outcomes and efficient project execution. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, Maynards combines local market knowledge with international reach to consistently deliver superior results on projects of all sizes and complexities. Learn more at www.maynards.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC