Hilco Global Announces Public UCC Article 9 Foreclosure Sale of Delta Biofuel Collateral: Renewable Biocarbon Energy Assets

Bid Deadline: August 4, 2026 | Public Auction: August 6, 2026

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that it has commenced marketing of certain assets of Delta Biofuel, LLC (" Delta Biofuel "), a Louisiana-based renewable fuels platform developed to convert sugarcane bagasse into industrial-grade biomass pellets. The assets will be sold through a secured party public auction sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code, as enacted in Louisiana.

The sale is being conducted by CSC Delaware Trust Company, formerly known as Delaware Trust Company, in its capacity as administrative agent and collateral agent, on behalf of the senior secured lender, Bulldog Bioenergy LLC. Hilco is serving as broker for the sale process.

Bids are due by Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. prevailing Eastern Time. The public auction is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. prevailing Eastern Time at the law offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, NY 10004, with online bidding available to qualified bidders via Zoom.

Interested parties should contact Hilco Global at [email protected] to learn more about the assets, the diligence process, and the requirements to become a qualified bidder.

Delta Biofuel's assets include a purpose-built biomass pellet facility located in Jeanerette, Louisiana, designed to convert sugarcane bagasse—the fibrous residue remaining after sugarcane milling—into renewable biomass pellets for use by power generators and other large-scale renewable fuel customers. The facility is located on a leased site adjacent to the M.A. Patout sugar mill and incorporates integrated receiving, washing, dewatering, drying, milling, pelletizing, storage, and loadout systems. The facility has been described as permitted for up to 340,000 short tons per year of pellet production. The underlying real property is not included in the asset package.

The collateral package includes all of Delta Biofuel's right, title, and interest in its personal property, equipment, fixtures, intellectual property, accounts receivable, inventory, permits, books and records, and other tangible and intangible collateral described in the applicable loan and security documents. A virtual data room containing additional diligence materials is available to qualified parties under NDA.

Jordon Parker, director at Hilco Global, commented, "Delta Biofuel represents a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated, purpose-built biomass processing platform positioned at the intersection of agricultural residue management and renewable energy demand. The asset package includes substantial process infrastructure designed to receive, prepare, dry, and pelletize sugarcane bagasse at industrial scale. Given the investment and infrastructure development to date, a strategic operator would be well positioned to capitalize on a nearly turnkey advanced facility opportunity."

The assets are being offered at a secured party public auction sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code. The assets will be sold free and clear of the secured party's lien and any subordinate security interests in the assets. The assets will be sold "AS IS, WHERE IS," with all faults and without recourse to the agent, the senior secured lender, the broker, or any of their respective affiliates, representatives, agents, officers, directors, employees, successors, or assigns. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made with respect to the assets, including as to accuracy, completeness, sufficiency, condition, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, value, enforceability, collectability, quantity, quality, or freedom from claims or encumbrances. The senior secured lender reserves the right to credit bid all or a portion of the secured indebtedness at the public auction. The sale is subject to the public foreclosure sale terms, which are available from the broker upon request, and the agent reserves all rights to cancel, adjourn, or amend the sale process in accordance with those terms.

Hilco Global Deal Team

David Peress, Executive Director, [email protected]

Jordon Parker, Director, [email protected]

Paul Gleason, Analyst, [email protected]

For Additional Information: [email protected]

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC