Hilco Global Strengthens Real Estate Advisory Practice with Appointment of Rabbi Michael Siegel

Appointment expands advisory capabilities for faith-based organizations navigating operational, financial and organizational change

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle today announced the expansion of its Higher Education, Faith-Based and Non-Profit Real Estate and Advisory practice with the appointment of Rabbi Michael Siegel as Managing Director of Faith-Based Organization Advisory. In this role, he will help build the practice's Faith-Based Organization Advisory focus, advising faith-based organizations as they navigate organizational change, financial pressures, evolving membership models and the long-term stewardship of their missions and institutional assets.

Rabbi Michael Siegel, Managing Director of Faith-Based Organization Advisory at Hilco Global

Rabbi Siegel brings 44 years of congregational leadership at Anshe Emet Synagogue in Chicago, along with extensive experience guiding religious institutions through periods of generational, organizational and community change. Throughout his tenure, Rabbi Siegel helped congregational and community leaders address generational change, evolving community expectations and the operational realities affecting religious institutions. His experience combines a deep respect for religious tradition with a practical understanding of governance, stakeholder engagement, financial sustainability and institutional change.

"Faith-based organizations today are facing greater head-winds than ever when balancing their commitment to tradition and community because of increasingly complex operational, financial and real estate decisions that are affecting their sustainability," said Michael Sheinkop, Executive Director, Head of Brokerage Strategy and Growth. "Rabbi Siegel brings more than four decades of trusted leadership helping congregations navigate these challenges with wisdom, compassion and practical experience. His appointment strengthens Hilco Global's ability to deliver thoughtful, multidisciplinary advisory services that empower these organizations to evaluate their options, preserve their missions and position themselves for long-term sustainability."

In his new role, Rabbi Siegel will work with organizational leaders, governing bodies and community stakeholders to:

Assess the organizational, financial and community challenges facing faith-based institutions

Help stakeholders identify, prioritize and evaluate key issues and opportunities

Develop strategies that support long-term mission continuity and community engagement

Provide strategic guidance on congregational engagement, governance and financial sustainability

"After more than four decades of congregational leadership, I remain deeply committed to helping faith-based organizations navigate change while preserving the values and traditions that define their communities," Rabbi Siegel said. "Many organizations are confronting significant questions around governance, membership, financial sustainability and the stewardship of their institutional assets. The Hilco Global collaborative platform brings together expertise across advisory, real estate and financial services in a way that can help organizational leaders thoughtfully address these challenges while positioning their institutions to serve future generations."

Rabbi Siegel's appointment reflects the Hilco Global Real Estate Advisory practice's continued investment in specialized services for mission-driven institutions, including faith-based and higher education organizations. The practice helps organizational leaders navigate complex real estate, operational and financial decisions by aligning real estate strategies with their institutional mission, long-term organizational objectives and financial sustainability. Through the broader Hilco Global platform, clients also have access to integrated expertise across valuation, restructuring, capital solutions and strategic advisory, providing coordinated solutions that help organizations preserve their missions while positioning them for long-term resilience.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global offers a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital needed to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC