Hilco Industrial Acquires All Machinery & Equipment from Legacy Pharmaceutical Switzerland

BASEL, Switzerland, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, an Amsterdam-based Industrial Asset Disposition and Acquisition Company, acquired all Machinery & Equipment from the Swiss-based CMO Legacy Pharmaceuticals. After several years of expansion, the Swiss company was forced to file for bankruptcy in December 2020. After decontamination of the facility, the Cantonal Insolvency Department Basel-Land organised a liquidation sale of all assets at the end of March 2021. It was Hilco who put forward the best offer and removal conditions and as a result, they were awarded the acquisition of all Machinery & Equipment and the Removal and Clearance of the factory buildings.

Legacy Pharmaceuticals was a well known and reputable contract manufacturer and service provider (CMO) specializing in fill/finish of sterile and semi-solid drug products for the global pharmaceutical industry and used to employ 200+ people providing one-stop-shop services from API supply, Sterile Drug Products filling, and secondary packaging through to shipment to clients distribution centers worldwide.

Darko Pepovski, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Hilco in the Netherlands, says that his challenge is to bring the production capacity back to the market. To do so, we have started a worldwide marketing and sales campaign, making potential buyers in the Pharmaceutical and associated Industries aware of the opportunity to acquire the excellent maintained (Swiss condition), late-model equipment needed, to increase their production capacities, especially these days of high demand for injectables due to COVID. We bring high-capacity production lines to the market, which will help to produce the increased demand for these products and fulfill the capacity needed. To learn more about the Legacy Pharmaceutical project, please visit www.hilcoind.com/sale/legacy

As part of US-based Hilco Global, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions provides industrial asset disposition and acquisition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory by negotiated sales and online auctions. Hilco sells a broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales, and handles the complete removal of the assets from the industrial facilities with its own project management team.

