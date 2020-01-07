Hilco Industrial and Federal Equipment Company to Auction Surplus R&D Assets from a Major Corporation in Northeastern Ohio

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Federal Equipment Company, announced that they will conduct an online-only auction consisting of surplus equipment from a research and development facility from a major corporation in Northeastern, Ohio. The auction will commence at 12:00 pm ET on 23 January, 2020.

The auction will feature a Jeol Electron Microscope w/Ametek EDAX, spectrometers, an ion chromatography system, electrical discharge machines, thermogravimetric analysis system, autoclaves, heat treat furnaces, coal processing equipment, tool room, facilities support equipment and much more.

The assets can be previewed on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET or earlier (on a supervised basis) by appointment. Interested parties can contact John Sharpe at jsharpe@hilcoglobal.com or +1 416.252.1955 to schedule an inspection or for questions about the equipment.

Complete details about the auction, registration, and lot catalog are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/surplus-rd.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business.

Federal Equipment Company (www.fedequip.com), the trusted name in used processing equipment, provides reliable used industrial and process equipment at competitive prices for pharmaceutical, packaging, chemical, plastics, food and beverage and similar processing industries. From our headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Federal Equipment Company delivers reliable machinery at a fraction of the cost and lead time of new equipment.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

Related Links

https://www.hilcoind.com

