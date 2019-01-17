Hilco Industrial and Hilco Acetec to Sell Enhanced Oil Recovery Gas Compressors

TABASCO, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Hilco Acetec, have announced today the sale of four enhanced oil recovery gas compressors, on behalf of a major oil services company.

The equipment is available for immediate purchase and includes (2) Dresser-Rand 12 MMSCFD 3350-HP and (2) Dresser-Rand 8 MMSCFD 2370-HP EOR Gas Compressors, all as new as 2012.

For more information about the equipment, please visit https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/EOR. Interested parties can schedule an inspection or request a quote by contacting either Ken Planet at KPlanet@hilcoglobal.com, +1 248.419.1964, or Roberto Hernandez at RHernandez@hilcoglobal.mx, +52 5530.107271.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions, and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Hilco Acetec (www.hilcoacetec.com) provides a full suite of asset valuation services, on-site and Internet-based auctions, private treaty sales, and advisory services to private and public sector customers and governmental agencies throughout Mexico and all of Central America. Specific expertise includes valuation and monetization of industrial assets, real estate, agricultural assets, as well as valuation of art and other personal property assets. Like other Hilco units providing asset monetization services, Hilco Acetec will often purchase assets and inventories to expedite the availability of working capital to help facilitate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions.

