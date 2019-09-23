Hilco Industrial and National Machinery Exchange Inc. to Sell Stainless Steel Coil Grinding & Polishing Line

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with National Machinery Exchange Inc., have announced today the sale of a well-maintained Stainless Steel Coil Grinding & Polishing Line from Excelsior Steel Processing LTD. This offering is available for immediate sale and located in Middletown, Ohio.

The Herr-Voss / Hill-Acme Coil Grinding & Polishing Line, 62" x .165" x 40,000-Lb. Coil-to-Coil, Wet-Type Top & Bottom is an outstanding opportunity for toll processors and steel producers to add capacity, operational efficiencies, and enhanced product offerings to their current production capabilities.

Since 1967, Excelsior Steel has set the benchmark in processing stainless steel. To meet these demands for Excelsior quality, the company's Middletown, Ohio facility was dedicated to providing the most popular AISI/ASM polished finishes No. 3 and No. 4. Their wet polishing process produced the cleanest uniform finishes. The multi-head coil finishing line allows for greater flexibility, including standard and enhanced back pass capabilities.

Interested parties can view complete details at www.hilcoind.com/sale/excelsior. For questions regarding the assets or sale process, please contact John Sharpe at jsharpe@hilcoglobal.com or +1 416.252.1955. Inspections can be scheduled by appointment only.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

National Machinery Exchange, Inc. (www.nationalmachy.com) has been the worldwide leader in secondhand ferrous and non-ferrous metalworking equipment since 1934. They purchase entire manufacturing facilities as well as individual pieces of equipment. In addition, they utilize their extensive network of global contacts and comprehensive understanding of the used metalworking machinery marketplace to find any used metalworking machinery for customers. NME has purchased and sold over 100,000 machines worldwide.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

Related Links

http://www.hilcoind.com

