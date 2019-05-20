Hilco Industrial and Prestige Equipment to Auction Complete Multi-Axis CNC Turning & Machining Facility from Trust Technologies' South Carolina Location

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Prestige Equipment, will conduct two auctions of equipment no longer necessary in the continuing operation of Trust Technologies, a complete high-precision CNC turning & machining facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Trust Technologies is a contract manufacturer of specialty and high-precision industrial hardware for the aerospace and industrial gas turbine industries and will continue its full operations at its facility in Eastlake (Cleveland), Ohio.

The live, on-site and webcast auction will be held June 4 at 12:00pm ET and will feature over 30 late model CNC machines from manufacturers such as DMG MORI, Mori Seiki, Doosan, Mazak, and Citizen. The offering will include CNC Turning & Milling Centers up to 5-Axis, Horizontal & Vertical Machining Centers, a Zeiss CMM and select quality assurance and inspection equipment. Additional tooling, test/measurement, and support equipment will be offered during the second auction which will take place online only and will open June 3 and close June 6.

The assets can be inspected on Monday, June 3 between 8 am and 4 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auctions, registration, lot catalogs, pictures, and videos are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/trust.

Interested parties can contact Mark Reynolds – Hilco Industrial, MReynolds@hilcoglobal.com; +1 205.403.5942 or Paul Lashin – Prestige Equipment, paul@prestigeequipment.com; +1 631 249 5566 for more information on the assets and sales process.

Hilco Industrial : (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Prestige Equipment Corporation : Prestige Equipment (www.prestigeequipment.com) is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of used metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools at its 150,000-square foot warehouse located in Philadelphia, PA. Prestige offers related services including online and on-site auctions, private treaty sales, customized asset management programs, plant turnaround, business sales, as well as financing though its related company Prestige Equipment Capital. Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment, based in Melville, New York, has a proven track record of providing customized procurement and liquidation solutions to their worldwide manufacturing customer base.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

