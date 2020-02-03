Hilco Industrial and The Branford Group to Auction Complete Automotive Stamping Plant

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with The Branford Group, announced that they will conduct an online-only auction of machinery and equipment of a Complete Automotive Stamping Plant due to the closure of Unique Tool & Manufacturing in Temperance, Michigan. The closure is by order of the United States Bankruptcy Court, Case Number 19-32356.

The auction closes 27 February starting at 11:00 am ET and will feature Verson 1400 & 800-Ton Transfer Presses, Seyi 550-Ton Straight Side Presses, Minster & Perfecto Servo Coil Feed Lines, OBI & Gap Frame Presses, Sodick 5-Axis CNC Wire EDM, Fabricating Equipment, Tool Room Equipment, and more.

The assets can be previewed on 25 & 26 February 2020, between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Interested parties can contact Ken Planet at KPlanet@hilcoglobal.com or +1 248.238.7988 to schedule an inspection or for questions about the equipment.

Complete details about the auction, registration, and lot catalog are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/unique.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business. http://www.hilcoind.com/

The Branford Group (www.thebranfordgroup.com) is a global industrial auction and valuation business serving of variety of industries. For over 20 years, their team has aligned surplus machinery, equipment, turn-key manufacturing facilities, real estate intellectual property, and inventories with qualified buyers.

