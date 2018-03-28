Hilco Industrial and Tiger Group to Sell the Motion Picture Camera Equipment Formerly Owned by Clairmont Camera

The offering will feature vintage lenses, camera equipment, monitors and media storage devices. This is an excellent opportunity for camera rental houses, production companies, television companies, educational institutions and individuals to purchase this high-caliber, meticulously maintained equipment.

All the equipment is located in Los Angeles, CA and is available for immediate inspection and sale. Complete details and photos, as well as information about the sales process can be viewed at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/clairmont-camera.

Please contact Brent Bonham at bbonham@hilcoglobal.com or +1 616.328.6890 for more info or to schedule an inspection.

About Hilco Industrial: Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About Tiger Group: Tiger Group plans, promotes and manages asset disposition events in connection with mergers, acquisitions, downsizings and corporate divestitures. Tiger has the ability and resources to understand market users and values and, more importantly, to act on that knowledge by maximizing disposition recoveries.

Tiger's principals have been structuring successful commercial and industrial auction and liquidation events for Fortune 1000 companies, lenders, insolvency professionals, government agencies and small businesses for nearly 40 years. Through Gear XPRES platform, Tiger has sold hundreds of millions of dollars of high-tech equipment used in the film and broadcast industries on behalf of numerous rental companies, post production facilities and product manufacturers.

