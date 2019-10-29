Hilco Industrial, Hilco Real Estate, and Aaron Equipment to Sell Guar Gum Manufacturing & Processing Operation

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in a joint venture with Hilco Real Estate and Aaron Equipment, has announced today the sale of a Guar Gum Manufacturing and Processing operation, located in Ames, Iowa and Houston, Texas. Both facilities are available for sale as turnkey offerings with machinery/equipment and real estate prior to the Online Only Auction, which will be closing 21 November 2019 12 pm CT.

Featured assets include Aeroglide oven and cooling tunnels, Marion mixers, blenders, autoclave, dryers, Chantland bag loaders, sifters, pulverizes, heaters, metal detectors, and more powder processing and support equipment.

The assets can be inspected on Tuesday, 19 November between 8 am and 4 pm CT or earlier by appointment. All equipment at the Houston location will be sold subject to owner approval. Complete details about the auction, lot catalog, and real estate are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/guar-gum.

Interested parties can contact Tim Pfister – Hilco Industrial, tpfister@hilcoglobal.com; +1 847.313.4747 or Stephen Madura – Hilco Real Estate, smadura@hilcoglobal.com; +1 847.504.2478 for more information on the assets and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions, and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Hilco Real Estate (www.hilcorealestate.com) provides strategic advisory and transactional services designed to minimize costs and maximize value of real estate assets for both healthy companies and companies in transition. They have been involved in repositioning over 35,000 leases and the disposition of over 200 million square feet of retail, industrial, and office properties over their 15-plus year history. They have built an extensive suite of services for real estate repositioning, restructuring, and dispositions. By having served as both agent and principal, Hilco Real Estate brings a unique perspective to each assignment.

Aaron Equipment (www.aaronequipment.com) has earned an international reputation as one of the world's leading dealers in the process & packaging equipment industry for more than 75 years. As specialists in equipment procurement, Aaron advises its clients on the availability of equipment from single machines to large plants and processes. This equipment is available on an 'as is' basis or the equipment can be reconditioned by our skilled mechanics.

Media Contact:

Gary C. Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418 2712

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

