Hilco Industrial to Auction Equipment from Fastener Manufacturer in Canada

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial has announced today that it will conduct a live onsite and webcast auction on March 7 (10:00 am ET) of equipment from Capital Metal Industries, a Toronto-based manufacturer of specialty fasteners and cold formed parts.

The featured equipment includes multi-die cold headers, nut formers & tappers, pointing machines, and other screw, bolt, specialty fastener and cold forming manufacturing machinery. In addition, there is a large selection of thread rollers, wire drawers, inspection, plant support equipment, and over $2M worth of OEM, Tier 1 automotive tooling.

Capital Metal Industries, Inc. is one of the largest fastener manufacturers in Canada. Founded in 1940, their company's longevity has given them the depth of knowledge to be a leader in testing and production capabilities. They work closely with suppliers in the automotive and industrial industries.

The auction will be held at 61 Milne Ave in Scarborough (Toronto), Ontario, Canada. The equipment can be inspected on Wednesday, March 6, between 8 am and 4 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction and lot catalog of the equipment are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/CMI/.

Contact John Sharpe at JSharpe@hilcoglobal.com or +1 416.252.1955 for more information on the equipment and the sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

