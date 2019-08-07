Hilco Industrial to Auction Quality Production Support Equipment from manroland Goss

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial has announced today that it will conduct an online-only auction of machine tools, test/measurement, support equipment, and more from manroland Goss International. Bidding will be open September 5, closing September 12, 2019.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase equipment used for metalworking, test and measurement, material handling, storage, and support. The sale will feature a Giddings & Lewis 70T CNC horizontal machining center, a 28" x 144" engine lathe, vertical and horizontal band saws, a 3000i portable CMM, a laser alignment system, an articulating boom lift, hundreds of lots of hand tools, and much more.

manroland Goss International is one the leading web offset equipment and service suppliers for global print markets. Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, they have major facilities in North & South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The recent merger of manroland web systems and Goss International has allowed the company to create a truly global partnership serving the print and media industries.

The equipment is located in Durham, New Hampshire and can be previewed on Tuesday, September 10, between 8 am and 4 pm ET, or earlier by appointment by contacting Mark Reynolds at mreynolds@hilcoglobal.com or +1 205.403.5942. Complete details about the auction and lot catalog of the equipment are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/manroland-goss.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

