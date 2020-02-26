Hilco Industrial to Auction Robotic Welding Equipment in Michigan

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial has announced that they will conduct an online-only auction of machinery and equipment from a complete laser and robotic welding facility used to manufacture metal stampings and assemblies for the automotive industry. Interested parties can bid online; the first lot will close 5 March 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

The auction will feature a late-model IPG robotic laser cutting cell, ABB, Motoman and Fanuc robotic welding cells, spot welders, weld accessories, and more.

The assets are located at Wellington Industries, 33955 I-94 S Service Dr., Belleville, Michigan 48111, and can be previewed on 3 March, between 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Interested parties can contact Ken Planet at KPlanet@hilcoglobal.com or +1 248.238.7988 to schedule an inspection or for questions about the equipment.

Complete details about the auction, registration, and lot catalog are available at www.hilcoind.com/sale/laser-robotic.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

