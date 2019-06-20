Hilco Industrial to Auction Woodworking Machinery & Equipment from Ontario-Based Furniture Manufacturer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Taurus Craco, have announced today that their joint venture group will conduct an online-only auction of high-quality woodworking machinery and equipment from College Woodwork, an Ontario-based furniture manufacturer. Online bidding will be open July 8 and close July 11, 2019.

Featured assets include (1) Biesse 5-Axis CNC router – like new, Viet 53"W top and bottom belt sanding line, heavy-duty material handling system, Biesse Akron 430 automatic edgebander, Penal glue-up equipment, dovetail drawer production machinery, double end tenoners, finishing system with air filtration and air make-up, a large inventory of assembly clamps, and much more.

The equipment is located in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, and can be previewed July 8, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction and lot catalog are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/woodwork.

Interested parties can contact Voytek Kulpa at +1 647.284.6905 or vkulpa@hilcoglobal.com for more information on the equipment and sales process.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Taurus Craco Machinery (www.tauruscraco.com) has been selling quality woodworking and stone machines, both new and pre-preowned, since 1994. They serve the woodworking, composites, and specialty metals sector in Central & Eastern Canada. This includes small custom shops, high-volume production manufacturing facilities, and anything in between.

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

