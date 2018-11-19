Hilco Industrial to Host Final Sale of Late-Model Forging & Machining Equipment from Jorgensen Forge

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Perfection Industrial Sales, have announced today that its joint venture group will conduct a final online-only auction of equipment from the large-capacity forging and machining facility on January 16 through January 23.

This auction will feature (3) forging presses up to 5000-ton, (2) late-model Glama forging manipulators, (1) Tacchi large-capacity deep hole borer, multiple large-capacity lathes, vertical boring mills, test and measurement, maintenance shops, storage equipment, air handling, spare parts, and more.

Jorgensen Forge was a fully integrated open die forging facility primarily serving the aircraft, aerospace, oil and gas, marine, defense, power generation, nuclear, and general industrial markets. To meet the demands of these various industries, the company offered versatile forging and machining operations, heat treating, and efficient manufacturing processes.

The equipment can be inspected on Monday, January 21, between 8 am and 4 pm PT at 8531 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, Washington or earlier by appointment. Complete details about the auction and lot catalog of the equipment are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/jorgensen-online-2.

Contact Mark Reynolds at mreynolds@hilcoglobal.com or +1 205.403.5942 for more information on the machinery and equipment and the sales process.

Hilco Industrial is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business. www.hilcoind.com

Perfection Industrial Sales Inc. started in 1963 as a used machinery dealer in Chicago, IL. For more than 55 years Perfection has been evaluating, appraising, buying, warehousing, marketing, and selling used assets around the world. Perfection believes in tailored and flexible solutions that deliver results for its clients. www.perfectionindustrial.com

