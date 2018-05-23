Hilco Industrial to Sell Ultra-High Precision Nanomanufacturing Facility

This sale features a wide variety of machinery & equipment, including: ultra-high precision CNC machining systems from Kugler, Moore and Precitech; CNC vertical machining centers from Yasda and Haas; plastic injection molding machines up to 1650-ton from Engel and Sodick; metal machining and fabricating equipment; and over 170 lots of quality assurance equipment for use in the lighting industry or general test & measurement applications.

The live, onsite and webcast auction sale will be held on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:00 AM ET in Brecksville, OH, about 30 minutes south of Cleveland. The machinery & equipment can be inspected on Tuesday, June 5 between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM ET, or earlier by appointment. Complete details and photos for the equipment, as well as information about the sales process, can be viewed at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/rambus. Interested parties are also encouraged to register online or in person.

Please contact Mark Reynolds at mreynolds@hilcoglobal.com or +1 205.403.5942 for more info or to schedule an inspection.

About Hilco Industrial: Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees.

Hilco Industrial is in Northbrook, Illinois and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About Machinery Network Auctions (MNA): MNA (www.machinerynetworkauctions.com) has been a formidable and well capitalized industrial asset management company offering our client-partners auction, liquidation and valuation services. We also offer short-term commercial bridge loans other creative financial solutions to distressed companies of all sizes in most major market segments.

Our considerable years of industry experience give our team an unparalleled level of insight into the ever-changing machinery and equipment marketplace. Our client-partners can always rely on us to capitalize on our extensive background in the industrial equipment, liquidation, restructuring and insolvency marketplace in accomplishing their project goals and objectives.

