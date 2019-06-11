Hilco Merchant Resources Announces Branding Change for Fixture, Furniture and Equipment Division

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC is pleased to announce that it is rebranding its existing fixture, furniture, and equipment division to Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (HFAR). The new branding is more reflective of the core business services and solutions that the division provides that fulfills customer needs due to the changing landscape in the retail industry As part of the rebranding, HFAR also launched a new website at www.HilcoFFE.com to utilize as a resource and tool to view current projects along with the services and solutions tailored to retailers.

HFAR offers fixed asset disposition, onsite liquidations, project management and retail solutions. They remain as the go-to source for a wide variety of Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) through onsite liquidations and auctions. In addition, their Project Management Office (PMO) continues to offer premier professional and essential project management oversight services, including the monetization of unwanted fixed assets, store setups and/or resets, de-branding, fixture harvesting, plus store and facility clean-outs. These services and solutions allow HFAR to continue to provide the highest level of service, reliability, and integrity that customers were accustomed to with Hilco Fixture Finders. Unwanted FF&E takes on a whole new image when Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery is your strategic partner.





For more information or to find a listing of current products or sales, please visit www.HilcoFFE.com

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment through Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.HilcoFFE). Additionally, among recent acquisitions by HMR is the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com).







