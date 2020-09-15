Hilco Merchant Resources Appoints Charles M. Jayson As Executive Vice President - Retail Business Development

For over 30 years, Mr. Jayson has led global iconic brands, and has held executive positions with iconic national retailers. He possesses deep brand management expertise in luxury, contemporary and mass segments of retail and wholesale businesses both U.S. and European based. He has manufactured, distributed, and licensed products on an international basis.

"Chuck is a well-known, financially driven, merchant leader with a storied career in working with a wide range of retail companies," said Ben Nortman, CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources. "We are excited to add someone of his caliber to the HMR team as we continue to grow and look towards future success."

Prior to joining Hilco, Mr. Jayson held leadership roles with Tommy Hilfiger Handbags & Accessories, OSCAR by Oscar de la Renta, Paris based S.T. Dupont, Andrew Marc Outerwear, Judith Ripka Jewelry and as the GM for Sears Women RTW, Fragrance for 750 stores and related e-commerce businesses.

Mr. Jayson said, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Hilco team of experienced retail professionals. Their hands-on involvement with retailers and consumer brands represents a significant advantage for businesses to navigate best ways forward through these unprecedented times. As a consumer centric retailer and global brand leader dedicated to the bottom line, I look forward to fortifying Hilco's clients' brand equity and financial results."

About Hilco Merchant Resources

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

