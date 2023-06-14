Hilco Performance Solutions Expands its Advisory Practice with the Addition of Associate Director and Logistics Leader Thomas D. Schrader

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion with hands-on experienced process improvement experts, Thomas D. Schrader has been named Associate Director and Logistics Leader of Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS), a management consulting firm that consists of operational and financial experts in the areas of Logistics, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A. An operating company of Hilco Global, HPS helps clients simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiencies.

Prior to joining HPS, Mr. Schrader was a Logistics Officer in the United States Marine Corps for seven years serving in increasingly more responsible leadership roles from Okinawa, Japan to Quantico, Virginia. He specialized in operational logistics design and implementation and was responsible for managing the movement of people, equipment, and materials across sea, rail, and road transportation modes for military operations across the world.

In announcing Mr. Schrader's joining HPS, Steven Tanzi, President of HPS said, "We are very excited to add Tom Schrader to our HPS team. As a highly skilled Marine veteran his unique ability to lead efficiently and thoughtfully in high pressure environments, coupled with his hands-on experience working side-by-side with his fellow Officers and Marines, will be an invaluable resource and perspective to our clients in need of sophisticated logistics expertise. Tom-- together with our existing HPS team—will provide problem-solving, issue resolution, process improvement, help our clients execute more quickly and develop new skills in their organization, and improve financial results."

Among his leadership roles and accomplishments are:

Overhauled $75m logistics program in austere environment and saved $13.2m against program budget

logistics program in austere environment and saved against program budget Led new initiatives by clearly defining objectives and building consensus among stakeholders up through the Defense Attaché & US Ambassador

Mentored partner executive & staff leadership. Defined capability requirements, assessed skill & resource shortfalls, coached staff function & integration, and institutionalized procedures

Developed production timeline & budget, managed intercontinental logistics, and implemented operational planning tools (master production schedule & materials requirement plan)

Managed budget, facilities, logistics support to operations for school of 275 student officers

Oversaw $814k budget and executed $2.3m in contracted facilities improvements

budget and executed in contracted facilities improvements Planned logistics projects & services across the Western Pacific in support of military operations

Led teams of 20 subject matter experts from multiple organizations, reconciled conflicting objectives, balanced competing resource requirements, and managed planning products

Established sea, rail, and road transportation nodes, intermediate level maintenance operations, and personnel sustainment facilities with 600 Marines deployed to South Korea

Led ground transportation platoon of 27 Marines and 80 pieces of rolling stock worth $12.2m

Supervised transportation operations, maintenance, and administration functions

Mr. Schrader holds an MBA in Supply Chain Management & Finance from the Michigan State University, Broad College of Business, a Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Hilco Performance Solutions

An operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of Logistics, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A, advising clients toward sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. By combining advisory experts with reputable industry veterans, HPS provides the right talent to get the job done. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, HPS focuses on action, working in the trenches with their clients and translating strategy into results.

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions