DETROIT, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion with hands-on experienced process improvement experts, Susan Stanley has been named Associate Director of Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS), a management consulting firm that consists of operational and financial experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A. An operating company of Hilco Global, HPS helps clients simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiencies.

Hilco Performance Solutions Expands its Advisory Practice with the Addition of New Associate Director Susan L. Stanley

In announcing the addition of Susan Stanley, Steven Tanzi, President of Hilco Performance Solutions said, "We are very excited to have Susan join HPS. She is the perfect combination of an industry practitioner and advisor to be a hands-on partner to our clients. A well-rounded business leader with extensive experience in Operational Excellence, Plant Management, Lean Manufacturing/Continuous Improvement, Finance and Project Management, Susan -- together with our existing HPS team--will provide problem-solving, issue resolution, process improvement, help our clients execute more quickly and develop new skills in their organization, and improve financial results."

Ms. Stanley has nearly 30 years of both industry and consulting experience supporting companies with their transformational efforts by leveraging her knowledge of supply chain, operations, manufacturing, finance, procurement, program management and strategy. She has led numerous Lean implementation projects, PMO teams, operations strategy, and strategic sourcing projects.

Prior to joining Hilco Performance Solutions Ms. Stanley was Assistant Plant Manager for the Tooling Tech Group at Majestic Industries, where she led all activities related to die build production/scheduling and spearheaded plant-wide Continuous Improvement activities to increase revenue, operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and employee retention. She also headed her own consulting firm specializing in providing innovative solutions in the areas of Lean Manufacturing, Business Development and Sales & Marketing, and served as Operations Excellence Manager at Bendix Corporation and the FIAT Group. Earlier in her career she spent 14 years with Chrysler International and DaimlerChrysler Services in the US and Mexico in a variety of increasingly more responsible positions in sales/marketing, training, quality improvement, post-merger integration, corporate finance, and global executive development.

She has an MBA in International Finance from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Phoenix, Arizona, an MBA in International Marketing from ESADE Business School, Barcelona, Spain, and a BA with honors in Spanish Literature and Philology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Having spent 10 years working overseas, Susan is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and conversational in Japanese and French.

About Hilco Performance Solutions

An operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A, advising clients toward sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. By combining advisory experts with reputable industry veterans, Hilco provides the right talent to get the job done. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, HPS focuses on action, working in the trenches with their clients and translating strategy into results.

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions