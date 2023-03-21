Hilco Performance Solutions Names Former Ford Motor Company Business Leader Frederic Vanlinthout Automotive Industry Practice Leader

DETROIT, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS), a management advisory firm that consists of operational and financial experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A has named Frederic Vanlinthout Automotive Industry Practice Leader. An operating company of Hilco Global, HPS helps clients simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiencies.

Frederic Vanlinthout

Mr. Vanlinthout's experience includes 18 years at Ford Motor Company where he served in a wide range of financial and strategy positions including International Markets Group Strategy Manager, Global Profits & and Cash Manager, Global Strategy Manager, and Finance Supervisor (Product Development, Marketing & Sales). Prior to Ford he was a Senior Management Consultant at American International Group and a Global Business Development Manager at Société Générale de Surveillance.

In announcing Mr. Vanlinthout's appointment, Steven Tanzi, President of HPS said, "We are very excited to have Frederic assume the leadership of our Automotive Practice. Along with his Automotive Industry Lead position, Frederic will continue to support his manufacturing client base. He is the ideal combination of an industry practitioner and advisor to be a highly effective hands-on client partner."

With over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, and business development in the automotive, financial services, and oil, gas and chemicals industries, Mr. Vanlinthout's experience includes:

Trusted, proven leader with a bias for problem solving, issue resolution, process improvement and financial results

Management of income statements, balance sheets, cash flows, and control audits, as well as capital allocation, calls on capital, cumulative investment, funding needs, acquisitions, and divestitures

Development of five-year plans, budgets, forecasts, and select portions of SEC filings (10-Q, 10-K)

Business model innovation (incl. volume, margin, and capital investment studies) and monetization solutions (pricing & product / service costing)

Management of residual risk reserve balances and lifetime portfolio of residual losses

Structural cost improvements through low-cost sourcing decisions

Transition support to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system environment

Dashboard and scorecard creation and implementation of standard cost accounting tools

Business development providing integrated sample handling and distribution solutions, globally

Mr. Tanzi continued, "This is a growing industry segment for HPS. The automotive industry is experiencing a rapid series of challenges including supply chain issues, the transition to electric vehicles and production challenges and needs to adapt and pivot. HPS is here to help. With Frederic's leadership we have the team in place to meet the challenges of the evolving automotive industry."

Mr. Vanlinthout has a BA in Advanced Applied Economics and an MA in Management Engineering (Materials Technology), both from the University of Antwerp. He also holds an MBA (Finance) from Drexel University's LeBow College of Business.

About Hilco Performance Solutions

An operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A, advising clients toward sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. By combining advisory experts with reputable industry veterans, Hilco provides the right talent to get the job done. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, HPS focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into results.

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions