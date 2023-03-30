Hilco Performance Solutions Names Steve Savoy Procurement, Supply Chain and Materials Handling Practice Leader

DETROIT, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS), a management advisory firm that consists of operational and financial experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A has named Steve Savoy Procurement, Supply Chain, and Materials Handling Practice Leader. An operating company of Hilco Global, HPS helps clients simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiencies.

Steve Savoy - Procurement, Supply Chain and Materials Handling Practice Leader

In announcing Mr. Savoy's appointment, Steven Tanzi, President of HPS said, "We are very excited to have Steve assume the leadership of our Procurement, Supply Chain, and Materials Handling Practice. Along with this lead position, Steve will continue to support his manufacturing client base. He is the ideal combination of an industry practitioner and advisor to be a highly effective hands-on client partner."

With over 25 years of both industry and consulting experience supporting companies with their transformational efforts leveraging his knowledge of supply chain, operations, manufacturing, procurement, program management and strategy, Mr. Savoy has led numerous Lean implementation projects, PMO teams, operations strategy, and strategic sourcing projects.

Mr. Savoy's experience includes:

Interim VP Procurement for $4 billion electronics equipment manufacturer with $800 million direct spend. Hit savings targets for the first time in 3 years with savings 40% above targets. Collaborated with IT and Finance to track part savings to the P&L statement.

electronics equipment manufacturer with direct spend. Hit savings targets for the first time in 3 years with savings 40% above targets. Collaborated with IT and Finance to track part savings to the P&L statement. Achieved up to 20% reduction in cost of goods through strategic sourcing for clients in multiple industries.

Developed a manufacturing strategy and footprint by evaluating processes and capabilities in each facility to determine logical manufacturing units to drive unbiased decision making. The new footprint and strategy generated $10 million in annual savings.

in annual savings. Led post-merger integration and execution of the value creation plan for private equity portfolio companies in industrial equipment and automotive aftermarket.

Led a $1 billion division of a Tier 1 automotive supplier. Organically grew revenue and turned around negative margins to industry average.

Mr. Savoy has a BSE in Engineering Science (applied mathematics) and MSE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Operations from MIT Sloan. He is a Board Member at the Detroit Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth where he chairs the Committee for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Mr. Tanzi continued, "All aspects of material procurement and handling are an important part of our suite of service offerings to our clients. These are areas that every industry that produces a product has been plagued with in recent years. HPS is here to help. With Steve's leadership we have the team in place to meet the challenges of procurement, supply chain and materials handling to help our clients with the challenges of businesses processes and improve their operational efficiencies."

About Hilco Performance Solutions

An operating company of Hilco Global, Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales & Customer Experience, Organizational Design, and M&A, advising clients toward sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. By combining advisory experts with reputable industry veterans, Hilco provides the right talent to get the job done. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, HPS focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into results.

