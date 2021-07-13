Hilco Real Estate Announces A New Listing Of A Well-Located, Class-A Office/Medical Building In Ocala, Florida

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces Thursday, July 29 as the bid deadline for an office/medical building in Ocala, one of Florida's premier locations for arts, culture and recreation. The property is situated on 2.4± acres of land with its class-A, two-story structure consisting of 43,500 square feet.

Built in 2002, the property features efficient floorplans that can accommodate an extensive variety of users. Wide open spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fully built-out space on the second floor, make this building ideal for any medical and/or office tenant/user. Possibilities are endless with this asset featuring a 114-space parking lot and two main entrances with lobbies and seating areas. Due to its exceptional location, the property exudes tremendous potential for redevelopment into a multifamily loft with a proposed plan of 43 residencies and brand-new outdoor pool and deck – a high demand in the growing community.

East of desirable downtown Ocala, nine miles from Ocala International Airport, and adjacent to the Ocala Golf Course, sits this office/medical building in a prime location. The turnkey building is surrounded by national retailers including: Burger King, Checkers, CVS Pharmacy, Dunkin', Lowe's Home Improvement, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Publix, Sonny's BBQ, Subway, Taco Bell, Walgreens, Walmart, Wendy's, WingHouse Bar & Grill, and Zaxby's.

Ocala is a city of approximately 365,010 residents centrally located North of Orlando and South of Jacksonville, east of the Ocala National Forest. According to DataUSA, the Ocala Metro area has contributed to more than 23,000 jobs and roughly 7,127 higher education degrees throughout 2018 and 2019, emphasizing the area's strong local workforce. The city boasts many attractions including Horse Country, Ocala Drive-In, Cattle Drive & Cowboy Roundup, Silver Springs State Park, First Friday Art Walk, and Public Art. Impressive recent data trailing the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic gathered by the Ocala Gazette reports a whopping $402 million in tourism expenditures for Marion County's 2021 economy. Further, DataUSA statistics reflect that Marion County's homeownership rate is 75.6%, surpassing the national average of 63.9%. Such exponential increase in household demand foresees probable outcomes for this asset's transition into a multifamily development.

The bid deadline for this sale is Thursday, July 29. Hilco Real Estate, LLC is conducting the sale in cooperation with Jiovanny Restrepo, Florida broker, license #3105916. Property tours will be at select dates and times by appointment only. To schedule a visit, contact Jonathan Cuticelli at [email protected] or Jiovanny Restrepo [email protected]. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

