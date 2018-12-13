Hilco Real Estate Announces February 28 Online Auction For A Riverside, CA Office / Flex Industrial Building Located In A California Designated Qualified Opportunity Zone

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the date of February 28, 2019 as the online auction for the 29,302 sf multipurpose office / industrial building located at 1827 Atlanta Ave Riverside, CA 92507.

The 1827 Atlanta Avenue building is within a California Designated Opportunity Zone, which qualifies it for certain tax benefits not available to properties outside of a zone. It was built in 1986, contains approximately 29,302 square feet of office/flex space and is located within the nine-building Commerce Square Business Park in the Hunter Park area of Riverside. The subject site consists of a one-story, concrete tilt-up building with 16-foot ceiling heights. The building is currently setup for single use, or it can easily be divisible into multiple units. Commerce Square Business Park is an attractively designed, well landscaped, nine-building business park, which currently enjoys immediate access to fiber optic lines and is conveniently located close to Freeways 91, 60, 10, and 215.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate stated, "The property presents an incredible opportunity for an investor, or owner-user to acquire a well-located, Opportunity Zone designated, office or flex industrial building in a desirable commercial corridor of the Inland Empire. The property is part of a diverse commercial area consisting of various office and industrial uses."

The online auction is February 28, 2019 starting at 9am PST, the opening bid for the property is $2,000,000. To participate in this auction, interested parties should review the online auction bidding approval instructions, review the due diligence information, and review the Terms of Sale available for download on Hilco Real Estate's web page (www.HilcoRealEstate.com).

For more due diligence information and to view the Terms of Sale, please visit www.HilcoRealEstate.com or contact a member of Hilco's transactional team at 855-755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC: Hilco Real Estate, LLC ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company, is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, extensive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC

Related Links

http://www.HilcoRealEstate.com

