Hilco Real Estate Announces July 19 Auction Bid Deadline

Hutchinson Island is one of Florida's best kept secrets. Located on Florida's east coast, it is a long, thin barrier island that stretches from Fort Pierce to Stuart, and is known for its beautiful beaches, nature preserves and parks.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate stated, "It's not often that an oceanfront development site becomes available with the potential for both beach and river access. This property is also uniquely positioned as it may offer multiple possibilities for development, including as oceanfront lots, a multi-family type development, a private residential compound, or even alternative uses such as a rehabilitation center."

The sealed bid deadline is July 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST. To participate in this offering, interested parties should review the due diligence information and Terms of Sale located on Hilco's web page (link below), and submit bids to the offices of Hilco Real Estate, Attn: Jeff Azuse, 5 Revere Drive Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, on the approved Purchase and Sale Agreement template by 5:00 p.m. EST on July 19th.

For more due diligence information and to view the Terms of Sale, please visit www.HilcoRealEstate.com or contact a member of Hilco's transactional team at 855-755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC: Hilco Real Estate, LLC ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company, is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, extensive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

