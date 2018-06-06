Hilco Real Estate Announces June 29 Bid Deadline - Bankruptcy Court Approves The Sale Process For A Premium Residential Development Site In Hudson Heights, Manhattan

A hidden gem, Hudson Heights is bounded by the Hudson River and Broadway to the east-west and stretches north from 173rd Street to the lush gardens of Fort Tryon Park. The property is only a two-block walk to the 181st Street A Subway station providing convenient access to all of New York City. The area is known for its many parks, scenic views and numerous veiled local hangouts.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate stated, "Rarely does a land site like this become available with in place zoning for a premium residential development. Furthermore, as a result of this being a bankruptcy sale, the new owner has the unique opportunity to obtain clean title free and clear of liens and transfer taxes."

The qualifying bid deadline is June 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate in this offering, interested parties should review the due diligence information, bidding procedures and requirements located on the web page (link below), and submit by June 29, 2018 your qualifying bid on the approved Asset Purchase Agreement template, along with a 10% earnest money deposit. You will be notified if your bid qualifies to participate in an auction which is currently scheduled to be held on July 9, 2018. This sale is subject to court approval.

For more due diligence information and to view the bidding procedures, please visit www.HilcoRealEstate.com or contact a member of our transactional team at 855-755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC: Hilco Real Estate, LLC ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company, is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, extensive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

