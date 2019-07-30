Hilco Real Estate Announces The Bank-Directed Sale Of 33-AC Residential Development Parcel in Barrington Hills, Illinois

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the sale of 33± sprawling acres in the affluent Barrington Hills, Ill. community located directly across from the Spring Lake Forest Preserve.

This expansive property is ideal for future residential development, or for an individual buyer seeking the perfect setting for a private equestrian facility. The parcel benefits from its proximity to downtown Barrington and offers easy access to over 150 miles of maintained riding trails.

The suburban village of Barrington Hills is included in the greater Barrington area. DataUSA.com states the village has a population of 4,209 and a median household income of $148,893. According to Mongabay.com's article, "100 Wealthiest Zip Codes in the United States," the Barrington area ZIP code, 60010, ranks as the seventh wealthiest ZIP code in the United States among areas with a population of 20,000 or more with nearby North Barrington, South Barrington, and Inverness also making the list. In fact, the village's motto is "a great place to live, work and play!"

This development parcel resides in renowned Barrington School District 220, a nationally recognized district that Niche.com gives an A+ rating, and a No. 4 spot on its list of best school districts in Illinois. U.S. News & World Report ranked Barrington High School in the top 4% of high schools nationally in its 2019 report.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President with Hilco Real Estate said, "Given the size and ease of development of this property, as well as its ideal location in a high-income community with great surrounding schools, we feel confident this investment opportunity will be highly desirable to a number of local residential home developers or a single user looking to create a private estate or a one-of-a-kind equestrian facility for their personal use."

Azuse added, "As this is a bank-directed sale, the property will likely not last long."

For further information on the property regarding due diligence or other terms of sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com . Interested buyers can submit offers to Hilco Real Estate via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to Jake Soyka at jsoyka@hilcoglobal.com.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

