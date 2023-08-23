HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE BANKRUPTCY SALE OF A 6,053± ACRE RANCH IN GREGORY, SD

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces September 27, 2023 as the initial bid deadline for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale of 6,053± acres of deeded, high-quality cattle ranch land located minutes from the Missouri River in Gregory, South Dakota. The property will be brought to market in three parcels available individually or in its entirety. With its rolling pastureland, farmland and recreational land, this ranch presents a well-balanced array of opportunity for any potential buyer. This offering is a rare find with year-round hunting and other numerous outdoor activities as well as a viable cattle operation.

Situated just off Highway 44 and US-18, this ranch can support over 1,000 head of cattle for year-round cattle production. Located on the southwest side of the property, the 5,000± SF, recently renovated ranch house overlooks stunning vistas, while the updated 4,000± SF heated shop with office provides an ideal space to oversee operations. Fenced pastures, artesian wells, numerous water taps and a large corral site are just a few of the extensive improvements to the working side of the ranch. Multiple year-round creeks and water sources support livestock as well as wildlife such as pheasants, white-tail deer, turkey and upland game, making it attractive for recreational hunters as well.

The property sits in Gregory County, just 15 miles from Gregory, SD, 26 miles from Winner, SD, 113 miles from the state capital in Pierre, SD and 144 miles from Sioux Falls, SD. The city of Gregory offers amenities including elementary, middle and high schools, brand-new hospital and a nine-hole golf course. Additionally, two airports sit within close driving distance to this ranch: Gregory, SD, has a 3800' runway, and Winner, SD, has a 5500' runway. In recent years, agriculture in South Dakota has had positive economic growth and ranks among the top five states in the nation for bison, oats, sunflower production, beef cows, calf crop, lamb crop, wool production and more. Cattle and calves lead the state in top agricultural commodities with $2.73 billion in receipts reported in 2019.

Nico Nesenoff, managing director of business development at Hilco Real Estate, stated "This is a rare opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind ranch located in one of the most scenic areas of the country. The property is ideal for the sophisticated rancher or as a private family estate."

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, added, "South Dakota's agricultural economy embodies a profound story of growth and change. The ability to package the three suggested parcels individually or together offers an exceptional opportunity for bidders to strategically participate in this story and write their own path to value."

The sale is being conducted by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of South Dakota, Bankruptcy Petition No. 21-30026, In re: Duling Sons, Inc. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of September 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate's website.

Interested buyers should review the bid procedures for requirements in order to participate in the bankruptcy sale process available on Hilco Real Estate's website. For further information, please contact Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected], Jeff Azuse at (847) 418-2703 or [email protected], or Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected].

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

