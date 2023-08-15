HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF 37,800± SF INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE IN ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces September 14, 2023 as the offer deadline for the sale of this industrial warehouse located at 1901 W. Greenleaf Avenue in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The facility sits in one of the busiest industrial parks in the country, adjacent to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and proximate to Chicago, Illinois.

While built in 1972, the 37,800± SF facility underwent extensive renovations from 2016 to 2017. These significant upgrades include modernized offices, new HVAC equipment, new water heater, new/upgraded life safety systems, new brick façade, roof repairs and more. In addition, the warehouse features 18-foot ceilings, efficient racking capabilities, two front loading internal docks with levelers and one extra large drive-in door. Buyers will be able to take advantage of excellent transportation linkages with easy access to Interstates 90, 290, 294, 355 and 88.

The property is located in Elk Grove Village, which was named the Best Industrial Park in the country by Business Facilities Magazine and the Illinois Municipality of the Year by Real Estate Journals Magazine in 2022. With over 3,600 businesses in five square miles, manufacturing leads employment in the area with 13.3% of the workforce.

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This property perfectly aligns with the evolving needs of businesses seeking a strategic location for their operations. With its proximity to key transportation routes, large labor pool and the city of Chicago, we are confident it will be highly sought after in the market."

For further sale information and to access property due diligence documents, please visit the property's listing page or contact Chet Evans at (847) 418-2702 or [email protected].

To access available Hilco Real Estate properties, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate