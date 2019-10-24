Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Former Bravo! Cucina Italiana Restaurant Near Indianapolis, Indiana

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces December 5, 2019 as the offer deadline for the sale of a former Bravo! Cucina Italiana Restaurant in the Indianapolis, Ind. area. The sale will include all FF&E, encompassing all kitchen equipment, freezers, and dining room furniture. Buyers are encouraged to submit offers on or before the December 5, 2019 deadline.

Built in 1986, the 8,733±-square-foot restaurant in Castleton, Ind. is located on 1.91 acres and includes 75+ parking spaces. The restaurant is well maintained having only recently closed in October 2019. The property is in an excellent location near the convergence of I-69 and I-465. Located in Marion County, Castleton is 15 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis, with proximity to the affluent suburbs of Carmel, Zion and Noblesville. There are 100,000+ daytime employees within a three-mile radius of the site, as well as strong traffic volume (15,000 VPD). This property is adjacent to the Castleton Square Mall and surrounded by many national tenants.

According to the Indy Chamber of Commerce, the Indianapolis area has seen $1.2 billion in capital investment and more than 11,000 jobs created in the past three years. The chamber also states some leading local industries include technology, manufacturing, life sciences, motorsports, and creative industries. The mixture of low business costs, diverse industries, skilled workforce and quality of lifestyle are all factors that continue to attract people and businesses alike to the Indianapolis community.

Joel Schneider, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate, stated, "The Indianapolis sub-market is continuously ranked as one of the top locations for companies and residents by publications such as Forbes and Money. With the property located in such an optimal area of this bustling city, this offer is an incredible opportunity for an owner-user to acquire a newly closed site in tremendous condition. The inclusion of interior décor and equipment also gives the added potential for a turnkey investment."

The offer deadline is scheduled for December 5, 2019; however, offers prior to the deadline are encouraged. Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. On-site inspections will take place by appointment only. For more information regarding site viewings, please contact Steve Madura at smadura@hilcoglobal.com. Interested buyers can submit their offers via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to smadura@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, terms of sale, and to obtain access to due diligence for the property visit our website or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC:

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 418-2712

Mobile: (847) 323-4943

Email: gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hilcorealestate.com

