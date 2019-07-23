Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Prime 5,400± SF Restaurant Building In Bowie, Maryland

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the sale of a 5,400 sq. ft. former Ruby Tuesday restaurant building well-located just off Route 301 in Bowie, Maryland.

Built in 1995, the building is set in a desirable area with strong traffic volume and a healthy mix of local and national retail tenants, and resides just 1 mile away from the Bowie Town Center Mall. Directly north of the property is a large retail strip that boasts Applebee's, Big Lots, Bob Evans, Chick-fil-A, Lowe's Home Improvement, PetSmart and Target among its tenants.

The building, set on a 1.98-acre lot, is ideal for a restaurant or food retailer, but could be easily reconfigured for a more traditional retail or office use. Situated just off Route 301, the property is within a heavily-trafficked market area. Additional nearby traffic generators include America's Best Wings, Giant Food, NASA Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank and Walmart.

Bowie, Maryland, a city within Prince George's County, is located 18 miles northeast of downtown Washington, D.C., roughly equidistant between D.C. and Annapolis to the east. In 2014, CNN Money ranked Bowie 28th on its "Best Places to Live in America" list. With a population of 54,727, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, Bowie has grown from a small railroad stop to the largest municipality in Prince George's County, the fifth most populous city and third largest city by area in the state.

The city owes its existence to the railway, and its history is on display at the Huntington Railroad Museum. The town also offers 72 ball fields, three community centers, an ice arena at Allen Pond Park, the Bowie Town Center Mall, the 800-seat Bowie Center for the Performing Arts, a 150-seat theatrical playhouse, a golf course and three museums.

Joel Schneider, Senior Vice President of Hilco Real Estate stated, "The sale of this building represents an excellent opportunity for an end-user to acquire a turnkey building in a heavily-populated, highly desirable community with great demographics."

Schneider added, "This property is part of a larger portfolio of surplus Ruby Tuesday properties that Hilco Real Estate is selling, including former restaurants and prime development sites."

For more information regarding due diligence information or to schedule a site tour, please contact Steve Madura at smadura@hilcoglobal.com. Interested buyers can submit their offers via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to smadura@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, or to obtain access to the Virtual Deal Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or reach out to (855) 755-2300.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 418-2712

Mobile: (847) 323-4943

Email: gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hilcorealestate.com

