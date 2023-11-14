Hilco Real Estate Continues Growth of its Real Estate Asset Management Division with the Strategic Appointment of Alan Shaw

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC (HRE), the authority on real estate optimization, repositioning, and disposition, is thrilled to welcome Alan Shaw as Executive Vice President of the organization and Co-CEO of its Real Estate Asset Management division. Mr. Shaw's appointment further signals HRE's commitment to expanding its offerings and depth of experience.

Alan Shaw, Executive Vice President of Hilco Real Estate and Co-CEO of the Real Estate Asset Management division

The Real Estate Asset Management division at HRE is the industry's first customizable asset management strategy platform targeted at advising clients in determining where, when and how assets should be acquired, repositioned, redeveloped, leased and sold in order to maximize value for investors and shareholders. With a wealth of experience and a track record of success, Mr. Shaw joins Co-CEO Larry Finger who each have worked on some of the industry's largest and most intricate transactions over the past two decades.

Most recently, the real estate asset management division led by Mr. Finger has worked with the first lien holders of JCPenney providing valuation analysis, strategy consultant services, as well as a tactical implementation plan to maximize the value of 166 of JCPenney's fee-owned key real estate assets that continue to be occupied by JCPenney under a 20-year master lease. These properties have been placed in a publicly traded trust, with HRE as manager responsible for overseeing the portfolio and monetizing the assets.

"We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Hilco Real Estate team as our new Executive Vice President and Co-CEO of the Real Estate Asset Management division," said Neil Aaronson, CEO of Hilco Real Estate. "Alan's extensive industry experience and proven track record in optimizing real estate value align perfectly with our strategic vision. Alan will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and success."

Mr. Shaw joins Hilco Real Estate with a stellar track record, boasting over 25 years of experience as a corporate executive specializing in optimizing the value of existing real estate and creating value-driven opportunities across various asset classes, including mixed-use, multi-family, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and entertainment.

Prior to joining Hilco Real Estate, Mr. Shaw served as Senior Vice President of Development at Simon Property Group, the world's largest owner of shopping malls and retail outlet centers, where he was responsible for all anchor/department stores and strategic redevelopment initiatives (approximately 1/3 of Simon's portfolio square footage). Prior to Simon, he was Vice President of Real Estate at Sears Holdings (Sears and Kmart), leading the leasing, development, and disposition of the 269 million square foot portfolio, then the second largest retail real estate portfolio in the world, creating over $3.5 billion in value and launching a publicly traded REIT.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Mr. Shaw said, "I am honored to join Hilco Real Estate, a company renowned for its significant breadth and depth of experience. The Real Estate Asset Management division will utilize that experience and incorporate all of Hilco Global's best-in-class disciplines to provide unparalleled solutions and create immense value for our clients."

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

