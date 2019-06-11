Hilco Real Estate, in partnership with Hilco Industrial and Lee Stevens Machinery, announces the sale of turnkey industrial facility in Wixom, Michigan

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, announces the turnkey sale of a 42,000±SF industrial manufacturing facility, including all machinery and equipment, located within a highly desirable industrial park. The facility is no longer needed in the continuing operation of Three M Tool and Machine, Inc., a Michigan-based precision machining firm. The real estate and machinery included in this offering represent surplus assets that are not core to Three M's ongoing business.

Built in 1999, the well-maintained building consists of 42,000 total square feet, including 4,000 square feet of office space, 35' ceiling heights, (2) 30-Ton Zenar bridge cranes, (1) 15-Ton Royal Arc bridge crane, two dock doors, four drive-in doors, and heavy power (3000 Amp/480 Volt). The building is well situated within the Century Industrial Park in Wixom, MI, located just 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit and adjacent to the suburb of Novi. The property offers near immediate access to I-94, I-696 and I-275, providing a connecting transportation network throughout the Midwest and into Canada. The site also benefits from proximity to the Detroit Metro Airport and the Port of Detroit, the largest seaport in the state of Michigan.

The offering also features a full suite of heavy capacity machining and turning equipment. Highlights from the offering include:

(4) MAG / Giddings & Lewis PT 1800 and RT 1600 CNC Milling and Boring Machines (2008)

(1) MAG / Giddings VTC 2500 CNC Vertical Tuning Center with live tooling

(1) 2018 Zeiss MMZ-G 40-60-30 coordinate measuring machine with measuring envelope of 236" x 157" X 118"

Complete welding department featuring a Fanuc robotic welding cell

Complete tool room and general plant & production support equipment

Joel Schneider, Senior Vice President for Hilco Real Estate, stated, "The property presents an incredible opportunity for an owner-user to acquire a complete turnkey facility in an attractive and well-established industrial park just outside of Detroit, MI, where vacancy is extremely low and rents are on the rise."

As part of the sale process, the Seller is seeking highest and best offers from all interested parties.

The City of Wixom has become a major center of commerce within the state of Michigan. Key firms that maintain a presence in Wixom include US Foods, 3M, Sun Pharmaceutical, Kiekert AG and others. The Detroit industrial market continues to enjoy strong growth and low vacancies, fueled by the manufacturing, storage and distribution needs of the automotive sector. General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler account for a large portion of this demand, while automotive suppliers, general manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers account for much of the secondary growth within this market.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Deal Room containing all property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or contact (855) 755-2300.

Information on the industrial machinery and equipment included in this sale can be found at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/three-m or by reaching out to a representative at (847) 509-1100.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC:

Hilco Real Estate, LLC ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company, is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, extensive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

About Hilco Industrial, LLC:

Hilco Industrial, LLC ("HI"), provides a full suite of industrial asset monetization services to help maximize the value of underperforming and surplus machinery, equipment and inventory. Over the years, HI has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients on five continents.

Lee Stevens Machinery:

Lee Stevens Machinery (www.stevensmachinery.com) in Wixom, Mich. has been providing solutions to manufacturers worldwide for their machine tool needs. Their services range from buying, selling and trading used machine tools, and appraising, brokering, marketing, leasing and financing machine tools.

