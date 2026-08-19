Hilco Real Estate, LLC Accepting Offers for Creative Loft Next to Freedom Park Trail In Atlanta

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, a practice of Hilco Global–a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, is accepting offers for 442 Cain Street NE, a distinctive five-story property with adaptive reuse and redevelopment opportunities in Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward. Built in 1998, the site is recognized for its unique architectural character and prominent setting near the Freedom Park Trail and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

Featuring an industrial-contemporary design, this 7,092± SF property combines exposed brick, concrete structure, expansive windows and multiple terraces. A rooftop deck provides unobstructed 360-degree views of the Atlanta skyline, while the building's distinctive structure and elevated position create a memorable presence within the neighborhood.

Zoned C-2 and configured for high-utility adaptive reuse, the property offers flexibility for a range of concepts, including hospitality, creative office and event use. Recently, the interior has been partially reformed to provide a foundation for a new destination that can expand upon the building's history while introducing a new concept to the growing Old Fourth Ward community.

The property benefits from proximity to downtown Atlanta, Midtown and Inman Park, as well as convenient access to some of the city's most significant historic, cultural and recreational destinations. Positioned directly along John Lewis Freedom Parkway and approximately 0.1 miles from Interstate 85, this site offers connectivity to major employment centers, neighborhoods and destinations throughout Atlanta and the broader region. It also sits near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and the Atlanta BeltLine, connecting it to a network of walkable neighborhoods, restaurants, entertainment venues and public spaces. These advantages place this premier building within one of Atlanta's most active and evolving urban environments.

Old Fourth Ward has undergone significant transformation in recent years, emerging as one of Atlanta's most vibrant urban districts while maintaining its historic character. Just across John Lewis Freedom Parkway, The Bowery development is bringing nearly 300 new residential units, while approximately two blocks north, the BLVDNEXT redevelopment is transforming the former Atlanta Medical Center campus into a mixed-use destination. Together, these projects and other ongoing investments continue to strengthen the area's appeal as the new hub for residents, businesses and visitors.

The neighborhood's continued growth is supported by Atlanta's expanding population, diverse economy and status as one of the Southeast's leading tourism and convention markets. In 2024, Georgia welcomed more than 174 million visitors, with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau estimating 51 million visitors to the city in 2024. Beyond tourism, the city's population was estimated at 529,110 in 2025, a 6.1% increase from the 2020 census base, further highlighting the demand for retail, restaurants, gathering spaces and experiential concepts.

Jiovanny Restrepo, director at Hilco Global, stated, "442 Cain Street is truly a blank canvas in one of Atlanta's most dynamic neighborhoods. With its distinctive architecture, skyline views and flexible layout, the property has the potential to become a new destination for the area, whether as a standout restaurant, event venue, creative workplace or something entirely new. This opportunity offers the right buyer the chance to shape its next chapter while contributing to the continued growth of Old Fourth Ward."

The sale is in cooperation with Weston Worsham, GA Broker Lic. # 373549. Offers must be submitted using the documents available for review and download on the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website.

Interested bidders should review the requirements in order to participate in the sale process on the website. For further information, please contact Jiovanny Restrepo at (847) 386-2282 or [email protected] and Cooper Jones at (937) 760-3309 or [email protected].

For additional details, due diligence access and terms of sale, visit Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC