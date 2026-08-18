Hilco Real Estate, LLC, Announces Auction of Value-Add Multifamily Property in Southeast Dallas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, a practice of Hilco Global--a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, announces September 14, 2026, as the opening date of the online auction for the Templecliff Apartments, a 26-unit multifamily community in southeast Dallas. This property presents investors with the opportunity to acquire an apartment community with tremendous value-add upside. This asset has strong demand drivers in a market where population growth, job creation and lack of supply for workforce housing continue to support long-term multifamily investment.

Templecliff Apartments, a 26-unit multifamily community situated on 1.2± acres in southeast Dallas, Texas.

Situated at 1234 Templecliff Drive on 1.2± acres, Templecliff Apartments consists of two apartment buildings totaling 21,000± SF. The complex includes 22 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. With 53 parking spaces and MF-1(A) multifamily zoning, the property offers a strong foundation for investors seeking to enhance operations and capitalize on the continued strength of the Dallas rental market.

Located in the established Piedmont/Pleasant Grove neighborhood, the property benefits from convenient access to Loop 12, U.S. Highway 175 and Interstate 20, connecting residents to employment centers throughout Dallas and the DFW Metroplex. DART's Lake June Station is located approximately one-half mile away, while nearby retail, schools, healthcare providers and neighborhood services contribute to the property's appeal as attainable workforce housing.

The offering combines stable in-place fundamentals with meaningful upside. Investors have the flexibility to pursue a traditional market-rate strategy or explore affordable housing opportunities supported by HUD Small Area Fair Market Rents, creating multiple avenues to increase income and long-term asset value.

"Templecliff Apartments checks many of the boxes investors are looking for today," said Jonathan Cuticelli, director at Hilco Global. "It's a manageable-sized multifamily asset in one of the country's strongest growth markets, with recent capital improvements, multiple operating strategies and clear upside potential. Whether buyers pursue a market-rate or affordable housing approach, the property offers the opportunity to create value in a location where demand for quality rental housing remains strong."

Online bidding opens Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET and closes Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualified bidders may register through the property's CREXi auction page and access due diligence materials through the virtual data room. Property inspections are available by appointment.

For all inquiries and to request an on-site inspection, please contact:

For additional details, due diligence access and terms of sale, visit Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website or call (855) 755-2300. Hilco Global is working in cooperation with Broker Paul A. Lynn & Assoc., LLC TREC #9000489, Paul A. Lynn, TX Broker, Lic. #0244902.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC