Hilco Real Estate, LLC Announces September 10 as Bid Deadline for Leasehold Interest in Deerfield, IL Office Campus

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, a practice of Hilco Global--a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, in cooperation with First Financial Network, Inc. ("FFN"), announces September 10, 2026, as the qualified bid deadline for the leasehold interest in Corporate 500, an institutional-quality, four-building office campus totaling 696,770± square feet in Deerfield, Illinois. Situated on more than 30± acres in Chicago's prestigious North Shore, Corporate 500 offers investors and users the opportunity to control the existing building improvements and pursue operating upside within one of the region's most established suburban office markets.

Corporate 500, a four-building, 696,770±-square-foot office campus situated on more than 30± acres in Deerfield, Illinois.

Designed by Shaw & Associates, and constructed between 1986 and 1990, Corporate 500 pairs timeless architectural finishes with modern workplace functionality. The buildings feature classic gray and solar marble, metallic accents, silver window casings, expansive reflective glass and refined marble and mahogany interior details, creating a polished office environment for tenants, employees and visitors.

The buildings' lobbies feature dramatic atriums with skylights, interior landscaping, marble accents and open balconies that provide a welcoming arrival experience. Natural light from the atriums and expansive windows carries through the offices, common areas and hallways, creating an open and bright workplace environment.

Corporate 500 offers a downtown-quality office experience in a suburban campus setting, combining expansive common areas, abundant underground and surface parking, on-site amenities and outdoor gathering spaces. Amenities include a full-service restaurant, fitness center, auditorium, three conference centers, 24/7 manned security, heated underground parking and video-monitored surface lots, all set within manicured grounds featuring lakes, walking paths and outdoor seating.

Currently 72% leased to a diversified roster of more than 30 tenants across healthcare, financial services, life sciences, insurance and professional services, the campus provides stable in-place cash flow while offering significant value-add potential through the lease-up of 197,000± square feet of available space. Corporate 500 is anchored by several long-term tenants with lease commitments extending into the next decade and a weighted average lease term of approximately 5.9 years, supporting income durability and future growth potential.

Located in Deerfield, IL, one of Chicago's most affluent and highly educated North Shore communities, this region benefits from strong demographics. Median household income exceeds $181,000, more than 82% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, and median owner-occupied home values exceed $623,000. The location is further supported by Lake County's powerful corporate and life sciences ecosystem, which includes 163 life sciences companies, more than 23,000 jobs, approximately $31.4 billion in total sales, and 51% of Illinois' life sciences employment. Major corporate and life sciences users in the area include Abbott, AbbVie, Baxter, Amgen, Walgreens, Pfizer, Lundbeck and Fresenius Kabi, reinforcing the region's deep commercial market and specialized labor base. With immediate access to the Edens Expressway (I-94), Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and Edens Spur, the property offers efficient connectivity to the North Shore, Lake County, the O'Hare corridor, downtown Chicago and the broader metropolitan area. Its proximity to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Executive Airport further enhances the campus's appeal to corporate users, executives and businesses with regional, national or international operations.

The broader Chicago market continues to rank among the nation's leading business and logistics hubs, supported by a globally connected economy, extensive transportation infrastructure and one of the country's deepest labor pools. Ranked the No. 1 metro area in the United States for corporate expansion and relocation projects for 13 consecutive years, the larger Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI (Chicagoland) area is home to more than 9.3 million residents and a workforce of more than 5 million people, while World Business Chicago projected Chicagoland's gross regional product to reach approximately $929 billion in 2025, following an $886 billion in economic output recorded in 2024.

Discussing the state of the Chicago office market, Steve Madura, managing director at Hilco Global, stated, "While the office market remains challenged and tenants are generally occupying less space than they did pre-pandemic, the key theme is flight to quality. The office buildings benefiting from return-to-office policies, tenant consolidation and renewed demand are those that are well located, amenity-rich, and highly connected — and Corporate 500 checks every box."

Bliss Morris, CEO of First Financial Network, said, "Beyond the property itself, the surrounding North Shore communities provide access to a highly educated workforce, a strong executive housing base and an affluent customer demographic, all of which support tenant demand, employee recruitment and long-term occupancy potential. These locational fundamentals, combined with the scale and quality of Corporate 500, create a compelling opportunity for an investor to control a prominent suburban office campus with meaningful repositioning potential, strong accessibility and durable market relevance."

The sale is in cooperation with Jeff Azuse, Illinois Broker, Lic. #471.011086. Bids are due by September 10.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected], Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected], Cooper Jones at (847) 760-3309 or [email protected], Jamie Hook at (405) 595-3377 or [email protected] and Merrie Duncan at (405) 595-3399 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About First Financial Network, Inc.

Founded in 1989 by CEO Bliss Morris, First Financial Network was established as the first loan sale advisory firm in the United States and has since grown into a recognized leader in the loan sales industry. From its origins during the Savings & Loan Crisis, FFN has helped shape and expand the loan sale market, advising governmental entities and leading financial institutions while facilitating billions of dollars in loan sales across more than 30 countries. Today, FFN serves more top 10 U.S. financial institutions than any other loan sale advisor, combining deep market expertise, proprietary valuation tools, and strategic sale technologies to create successful outcomes for its clients. Guided by a people-first culture and an unwavering commitment to excellence, collaboration, and market innovation, FFN has repeatedly demonstrated its ability not only to access markets, but to make them.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC