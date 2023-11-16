HILCO REAL ESTATE NOW ACCEPTING OFFERS FOR OPERATING SHOOTING PRESERVE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE'S LAKES REGION WITH RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the new listing of Green Mountain Shooting Preserve in Effingham, New Hampshire. This turnkey operation spans an impressive 460± acres of meticulously groomed cover, presenting an exceptional opportunity for investors or owners to expand the operations or develop the land for residential units due to its rural agriculture and residential zoning.

Located just two hours north of Boston, Effingham provides an easily accessible and peaceful getaway from bustling city life. Nestled in the heart of the Lakes Region, this town offers serene lake and mountain views, attracting outdoor enthusiasts with its renowned camping and hiking and Ossipee Lake is about 15 minutes from the site, providing fishing and boating options. Although it's surrounded by a plethora of outdoor activities, Green Mountain Shooting Preserve provides a distinct experience for nature lovers.

The property features five unique hunting fields, a 15-station sporting clay shooting course, duck hunts along the Pine River and the exciting thrill of driven shoots. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and dining area, an office and sports shop, indoor/outdoor dog kennels, bird sanctuary and brooding equipment to self-maintain the stock of pheasant, quail and Hungarian and chukar partridge.

The sale also includes essential equipment like the four-seated John Deere gator, 70 horse powered Kubota tractor and the inventory from the sport shop including the shelving, furniture as well as the kitchen and cooking tools. Beyond its current offerings, the property can be enhanced to accommodate fishing, canoeing and kayaking. The rural agricultural/residential zoning opens the door to the possibility of cabins and lodges, adding yet another layer to the property's allure.

Fernando Palacios, managing director at Hilco Real Estate stated, "Whether you're a passionate hunter, a nature enthusiast or an investor seeking growth opportunities, this turnkey operation offers a rare chance to be part of something truly special. The blend of recreational excellence and development potential makes it a unique proposition in the market."

All offers must be submitted on the purchase and sale agreement available for review and download from our listing page.

Interested buyers should review the offer procedures, available on Hilco Real Estate's website, outlining the requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information and to schedule a property tour please contact Fernando Palacios at (301) 996-5190 or [email protected].

For further information on the properties, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

