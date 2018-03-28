Hilco Real Estate Retained To Sell Land Portfolio Owned By IDI Logistics

The list of metro areas where these properties are located include:

Chicago

Atlanta

Houston

Los Angeles (Inland Empire)

(Inland Empire) Memphis

"This sale will be a great opportunity for a user or developer to purchase a premier site for immediate development. These properties are in well-located and mature industrial parks that don't come to market very often," said Joel Schneider, Senior Vice President of Hilco Real Estate. "The auction format will give buyers the opportunity to participate in a process that will have a swift timeframe, transparency, and surety of closing."

The online auction is scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, 2018; however, bids prior to the auction date are encouraged. Bidding for the auction will begin at 9:00 A.M. (CT) and conclude at 3:00 P.M. (CT) on the day of the auction. To be eligible to participate, bidders are required to follow the registration requirements found on auctions.hilcoreal.com. In addition, bidders must submit an earnest money deposit for the property or properties in which they are interested, per the Terms of Sale. Deposits can be made via wire transfer, certified/cashier's check or credit card.

For further information on the properties, an explanation of the auction process, Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing property due diligence, please visit www.hilcorealestate.com/IDI or reach out to (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate, LLC

Hilco Real Estate, LLC ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company, is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, extensive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations. For more information please visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-real-estate-retained-to-sell-land-portfolio-owned-by-idi-logistics-300621250.html

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC