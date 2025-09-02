Hilco Real Estate Sales Brings Northern New Jersey Portfolio to Market Through Bankruptcy Sale

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate Sales announces September 30, 2025, as the bid deadline for the bankruptcy sale of this legacy-caliber portfolio, located across northern New Jersey. With assets in Harrison, Kearny, Barnegat and Boonton, the available properties cater to a broad range of investment strategies.

This 9.34± acre site, situated at 1000 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard, lies directly between the Harrison PATH Station and the new 25,000-seat Sports Illustrated Arena, making it the final major redevelopment parcel along the coveted PATH corridor.

The first significant opportunity in the portfolio is the Harrison Town Square Redevelopment Area, a fully entitled, large-scale mixed-use development site located in the heart of Harrison, New Jersey. This 9.34± acre site, situated at 1000 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard, lies directly between the Harrison PATH Station and the new 25,000-seat Sports Illustrated Arena, making it the final major redevelopment parcel along the coveted PATH corridor.

Currently operating as a 1,050-space commuter parking lot, the property has full entitlements and an executed Redevelopment Agreement with the Town of Harrison. Approved plans envision Harrison Town Square, a high-impact, transit-oriented community featuring ±1,500 residential units, ±500,000 SF of Class A office space, ±149,000 SF of retail and entertainment space, a 200-key hotel, and ±4,163 structured parking spaces.

The second piece of the portfolio consists of several diversified industrial assets and represents a rare chance to gain critical mass in a Tier One infill market in Newark's MSA. These properties, with addresses in Harrison and Kearny, New Jersey, combine in-place income, repositioning potential and long-term redevelopment upside. Notable assets included in the portfolio are: the Goodwill Building at 400 Supor Avenue, a four-story, 70,000± SF office building on 1.4± acres, ideally situated for industrial redevelopment; the Panasonic Building at 600 Guyon Drive, a 48,500± SF industrial asset built in 2013 with a functional and flexible layout; and a 91-unit multifamily development site at 1–15 Railroad Avenue, which is fully approved with footings already in place.

The Breiderhoft Studios at 12 Breiderhoft Road is an incredibly unique property. The 50,000± SF shallow-bay industrial facility is currently configured as a film and television studio and is leased on a project-by-project basis. With New Jersey's rising demand for film and TV production, the site may benefit from potential generous tax credits, sales tax exemptions and grants and quick access to New York City, making it a prime investment in the state's growing entertainment market.

"This portfolio presents an unmatched opportunity to acquire scale in one of the most competitive industrial markets in the country," said Jamie Coté, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "With a mix of stabilized income, ready-to-build parcels and fully entitled projects, investors can hit the ground running on multiple fronts."

"From adaptive reuse and industrial redevelopment to large-scale, mixed-use projects, these offerings represent the full spectrum of value creation," added Christian Koulichkov, managing director at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "In a supply-constrained market like Northern New Jersey, opportunities of this caliber simply don't come along often."

The majority of the portfolio benefits from being in the Newark, New Jersey MSA, which offers a strong foundation for real estate investment. With a population of more than 2.2 million and a median household income of approximately $103,182, the area sits well above national averages. As part of the broader New York–Newark–Jersey City MSA, which boasts nearly 20 million residents and consistent income growth, the region benefits from deep labor pools, diverse industries and sustained demand for residential, commercial and mixed-use space. This combination of affluence, population density and economic stability positions the Newark MSA as a compelling market for investors and developers seeking long-term value.

The sale is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey, Petition No. 24-13427-slm |

In re: Super Properties Enterprises LLC. Bids must be received no later than September 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (ET), using the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) available on Hilco Real Estate Sale's website. For further information, please contact Christian Koulichkov at (617) 335-3940 | [email protected] or Jamie Coté at (847) 418-2187 | [email protected].

For information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

