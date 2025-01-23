HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES BRINGS TO MARKET PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES AVAILABLE ACROSS FLORIDA, ARIZONA, TEXAS & WASHINGTON

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate Sales announces March 11, 2025, as the qualified bid deadline for 14 strategically located industrial properties across multiple states including Florida, Arizona, Texas and Washington. The properties are being sold individually as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Refreshing USA, LLC, a convenience services company that specializes in automated vending and water solutions.

These properties represent prime opportunities for businesses, investors and developers looking to expand their footprint or leverage high-demand markets. The sites are located in the following markets:

Arizona : Apache Junction , Flagstaff





, Florida : Ft. Myers





Ft. Myers Illinois : Posen





Posen North Carolina : Archdale





Texas : Houston , San Antonio , Odessa





, , Washington : Marysville

Notable assets in this portfolio include a 27,000± SF industrial warehouse in Ft. Myers, Florida, and a 55,000± SF industrial distribution warehouse in San Antonio, Texas. The land-only assets range in size from 0.22± AC to 7.81± AC. This expansive portfolio aligns with key industrial real estate trends. Major hubs such as Phoenix and Houston are particularly strong, driven by e-commerce growth and a robust manufacturing sector. Further, Texas, Arizona and Florida remain among the fastest-growing states in the U.S., contributing to increased demand for industrial, retail and mixed-use developments.

"This portfolio spans high-demand regions, providing key opportunities for businesses and developers to capitalize on strong growth trends," said Jordan Schack, director of business development at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "Many of the available properties offer flexible zoning options, enabling creative uses such as light manufacturing, retail centers or multifamily housing developments."

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, adds, "These properties are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the explosive demand for industrial and commercial space." He continued, "Markets like Seattle, Houston and Ft. Myers are experiencing unprecedented economic and population growth, making this the perfect time for investors to secure strategic footholds in these thriving regions. With flexible zoning and proximity to growing populations, these sites offer both immediate and long-term ROI opportunities."

The sale of is being conducted by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Washington, Petition No. 24-01863-11, In re: Refreshing USA, LLC. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of March 11th at 5 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website.

Interested buyers should review the requirements in order to participate in the bankruptcy sale process available on Hilco Real Estate Sales' website. For further information, please contact Jordan Schack at (847) 504-3297 or [email protected] or Chet Evans at [email protected] or 847-418-2702.

For further information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

