Hilco Redevelopment Partners Changes Name to HRP Group

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners, a subsidiary of Hilco Global , has changed its name to HRP Group (HRP). The change is part of a rebranding effort in anticipation of a spinoff from Hilco Global in the coming months.

HRP is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment firm specializing in complex redevelopment projects. Some of HRP's more notable projects include Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore, The Bellwether District in Philadelphia, 776 Summer Street in Boston, HRP Alexandria outside of DC, and Exchange 55 in Chicago.

HRP is currently one of several operating companies within Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company that leverages its proprietary asset knowledge and expertise to help companies maximize asset value and return at critical inflection points. The name change is designed to reflect the maturation and evolution of the HRP platform and set it up for its next phase of growth and expansion.

"We are eternally grateful to Hilco Global for incubating HRP. Our firm's entrepreneurial and strategic approach directly results from the Hilco Global culture," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "We are excited to take this next step as a company, which will involve diversifying our capital base and growing our investment strategies."

In connection with the separation, it is contemplated that HRP will bring additional equity investors into the company. Hilco Global will continue to retain a significant ownership interest in HRP post-separation, as will its Founder and CEO, Jeffrey Hecktman.

"HRP has done a great job for us and our investors since its formation over a decade ago," said Jeffrey Hecktman. "We expect more great things to come from the HRP team and look forward to remaining a part of its journey."

About HRP Group: HRP Group (www.hrpgroup.com) is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment company specializing in the transformation of obsolete industrial sites into modern logistics infrastructure, mixed-use destinations, and pioneering innovation hubs. The firm takes a holistic approach to value creation that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing expertise. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

SOURCE HRP Group