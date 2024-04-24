Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) Celebrates Earth Day Across the Nation with Community Volunteer Events

"We are excited to celebrate Earth Day by giving back to the communities where we work and live," said Roberto Perez, CEO. "Taking the time to volunteer in our communities allows us to reflect on our core values of sustainability while working to tangibly improve our communities. We are proud to partner with nonprofits making a difference in communities across our country, and we look forward to making a positive impact together."

As part of its Earth Day initiatives, HRP volunteers participated in volunteer events in several cities:

In Philadelphia, HRP announced a $100,000 grant to Bartram's Garden, a nonprofit creating equitable relationships among people and nature through immersive, community-driven experiences. This grant marks the beginning of a two-year partnership to plant up to 200 trees throughout Southwest Philadelphia to expand the urban tree canopy, while engaging local students for paid workforce development and hands-on education opportunities. After announcing this endeavor, the HRP team participated in a volunteer gardening event at Bartram's Sankofa Community Farm.

HRP is transforming the 1,300-acre former oil refinery in South Philadelphia into The Bellwether District, a modern innovation and logistics hub.

The HRP Chicago team, accompanied by partners at Beyond the Ball, volunteered at Gary Ortiz Elementary School to clean and beautify their school campus. Activities included painting, picking up litter, cleaning graffiti and planting flowers.

HRP recently completed development of Exchange 55, Chicago's largest LEED-certified industrial building, and the adjacent Lawndale Fleet Storage Yard.

In Boston, the HRP team transforming the former Boston Edison Power Plant at 776 Summer Street into a vibrant community destination joined our community partners, The Friends of North of Broadway and Friends of the Boston Harborwalk, for a neighborhood and Harborwalk beautification project.

In Alexandria, our team participated in an Earth Day Clean Up with Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail. The Mount Vernon Trail, which runs along HRP's redevelopment of the former Potomac River Generating Station, is maintained by HRP community partners, Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail. This event focused on removing invasive kudzu to preserve the natural beauty of the trail, which will be integrated into this waterfront, mixed-use redevelopment.

These events demonstrate HRP's commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. For more information about HRP, its sustainable approach to redevelopment, and transformational projects, please visit hilcoredev.com.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP)

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development. HRP is part of the international financial services holding company, Hilco Global (www.HilcoGlobal.com), which is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA).

