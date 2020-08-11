Hilco Redevelopment Partners Provides Support for the Children's First Fund Summer Reading Initiative

This year, the Summer Reading Initiative, is more important than ever. With schools closed, and CPS encouraging independent reading as a key component of remote learning, it is critical to get books in the hands of CPS families. Being culturally relevant is a crucial element of the program as studies have shown that multicultural books are a powerful tool for students to see reflections of themselves and learn about other people and other cultures.

"As part of our on-going commitment to make a positive impact in the communities in which we work, we want to ensure that students in Little Village and across the city have the tools they need to succeed," said Hilco Redevelopment Partners CEO Roberto Perez. "We are fortunate to work with the Children's First Fund to get books to families and students who need them to keep kids active during this time of remote learning where access to books may be limited."

