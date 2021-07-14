Hilco Redevelopment Partners Updates Community on Progress at Former South Philadelphia Refinery Site

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners has released a community update about its redevelopment work at the former refinery site in South Philadelphia. Since acquiring the site in June 2020, Hilco Redevelopment Partners has embarked on a 13-15-year project that will transform the location into an environmentally conscious, state-of-the-art economic engine for the region. The location will feature e-commerce, light manufacturing, life science, warehousing and distribution, retail, commercial, rail and marine facilities within an eight-hour drive of one-third of the nation's population. The update, which was made by members of the Hilco Redevelopment Partners executive management team as well as employees of Evergreen Resources, shared the following:

Pre-demolition activity. The project is now 50% complete on decommissioning, 60% complete on asbestos abatement, and 80% complete in the removal of tank product. These three activities have set the stage for demolition.

The project is now 50% complete on decommissioning, 60% complete on asbestos abatement, and 80% complete in the removal of tank product. These three activities have set the stage for demolition. Demolition activity. Hilco Redevelopment Partners began demolition in earnest in 2020 with visible progress of demolition already on site. A number of tanks have already been demolished and buildings have been taken down. Demolition has also started on the process units. The site currently stands at 10% of sitewide demolition.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners began demolition in earnest in 2020 with visible progress of demolition already on site. A number of tanks have already been demolished and buildings have been taken down. Demolition has also started on the process units. The site currently stands at 10% of sitewide demolition. Soil management plan. The site's soil management plan is now publicly available at HRPPhilly.com .

The site's soil management plan is now publicly available at . Site tour videos. Seven videos featuring Hilco Redevelopment Partners' leadership team have been posted online and are available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9CncRzr-7L5fZIXyJWq-O9CNo9lbBcdR.

Seven videos featuring Hilco Redevelopment Partners' leadership team have been posted online and are available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9CncRzr-7L5fZIXyJWq-O9CNo9lbBcdR. Anticipated master plan. Hilco Redevelopment Partners anticipates an updated master plan will be made publicly available this fall.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners anticipates an updated master plan will be made publicly available this fall. Expected first vertical construction. Hilco Redevelopment Partners shared it expects to break ground on the first vertical construction in Q2 of 2022.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners shared it expects to break ground on the first vertical construction in Q2 of 2022. Workforce hiring. Plans and activities are exceeding the established minority hiring goal of 50% with a monthly average of 52% minority hiring to date. A local hiring goal of 50% within Philadelphia zip codes is also being exceeded and currently stands at a monthly average of 79%. The female hiring goal of 5-8% currently stands at a monthly average of 6%.

Plans and activities are exceeding the established minority hiring goal of 50% with a monthly average of 52% minority hiring to date. A local hiring goal of 50% within zip codes is also being exceeded and currently stands at a monthly average of 79%. The female hiring goal of 5-8% currently stands at a monthly average of 6%. Career Connected Learning commitment. With the recent initiation of its inaugural summer internship program, Hilco Redevelopment Partners has completed each of the goals in its Career Connected Learning commitment.

With the recent initiation of its inaugural summer internship program, Hilco Redevelopment Partners has completed each of the goals in its Career Connected Learning commitment. To date, Hilco Redevelopment Partners has completed three virtual job shadow days with Philadelphia School District students shadowing HRP executive staff. The company has also partnered with the Philadelphia Youth Network to design an annual summer internship program. Hilco Redevelopment Partners' inaugural summer internship program will consist of 30 students from the School District of Philadelphia .

School District students shadowing HRP executive staff. The company has also partnered with the Philadelphia Youth Network to design an annual summer internship program. Hilco Redevelopment Partners' inaugural summer internship program will consist of 30 students from the School District of .

Additionally, Hilco Redevelopment Partners is actively serving on the Career and Technical Education Advisory Council at Universal Audenried High School, sharing insight and advising the engineering curriculum.



Hilco Redevelopment Partners has also launched a Union Apprenticeship program in conjunction with the Construction Apprentice Preparatory Program and welcomed 15 apprentices in May, who are participating in a 15-week program. A secondary 26-week program will begin in mid-July.

"We are exceedingly proud of the progress we have made in the past year on transforming the former refinery into an employment hub that will provide an estimated 19,000 jobs for the community," says Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners. "We consider the community to be important stakeholders in this process and plan to continue providing regular updates through meetings, site visits, newsletters and social media."

For more information, visit www.hrpphilly.com .

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): Hilco Redevelopment Partners ( www.hilcoredev.com ) is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development company focused on industrial, life science, and mixed-use properties across the United States. HRP is committed to sustainable redevelopment through best-in-class environmental practices, community engagement, and local economic development. HRP has dozens of real estate investments and development projects across the nation with headquarters in Chicago and regional offices in Philadelphia and Boston. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ). Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, tangible and intangible acquisition and disposition of assets, real estate advisory, strategic equity investments, and much more.

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners

Related Links

https://www.hilcoredev.com/

